Handbags for girls are both utility and fashion accessories

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 18, 2022 13:02 IST

Summary:

Handbags for girls come in many attractive and cute designs. Opt for ones that are lightweight and can be carried in multiple ways.

Handbags for girls should be lightweight and look cute.

No matter what age one is, a bag or a purse is a must to carry one’s everyday essentials. When it comes to little girls, a purse is more than a fashion accessory to them. From early on, they look forward to carrying a purse with them. Since girls like all things cute and lovely, you should look for bags that have a feel good factor about them. There are many options available online that feature attractive designs and are supremely lightweight too.

To help you with selection, we have shortlisted some of the handbags in our list below. Some of them can be carried as both handbags and crossbody bags. They have decent space inside them and can carry all basic things of girls easily. So, scroll down to take a look at options.

MonBébé Cartoon Cross-body Bag

Made of good quality PU material, this bag is waterproof and durable. Spacious enough to carry all the essentials, this one also looks stylish and cute. Its strap is adjustable and detachable and can be used as both shoulder and crossbody bags. The design is cute and will delight girls to no end. Besides, it comes in two colours - pink and white.

MonBébé Sling Bag for Girls Stylish Trendy Girls Bag Latest Purse for Girls Cartoon Hand Bag for Girls Birthday Gift for Girls (Pink)
30% off
699 999
Buy now

Little Girls Crossbody Purses

This crossbody bag for girls is made of premium quality silicone material. It is waterproof and durable. It comes with a handle made of big pearls and this is what makes this purse look so stylish. It comes with push lock side buttons as well and has enough space to stock all essentials. It has a knob closure and can be used as both shoulder and handbag.

Little Girls Crossbody Purses Toddler Handbag Mini Casual Messenger Shoulder Bag for Kids (Green)
60% off
399 999
Buy now

NGEL Crossbody Sling Bag

This crossbody sling bag is ultra cute and lightweight also. It is made of fur and is called a rabbit ear bag, because of its design. It will go well with every attire and also comes with a detachable chain strap. Hence, girls will be able to use it as both shoulder and crossbody bags. It can be carried anywhere - to a birthday party, family gathering, holidays and more.

NGEL Cute Rabbit Ear Bag With Chain/Handbag/Crossbody Sling Bag/Purse/Stylish Bags for Girls(Multicolor)-Pack of 1
20% off
399 500
Buy now

Le Delite Sling Bag

This sling bag for girls features a cute design and is the perfect bag to carry on casual outings. A multicolour bag, it comes with an adjustable strap and magnetic closure. Girls will simply love to carry this lightweight bag to every place they go to. Besides, it has decent space inside to carry everyday essentials when on the move.

Le Delite Baby Girl's Sling Bag (Multicolour)
44% off
499 899
Buy now

Readyshop Go Tote Handbag

This tote handbag for girls features a lovely unicorn on it. An attractive and stylish option, it is a must-buy. What makes it ideal for girls is that it’s supremely lightweight and easy to carry around. Its shoulder strap can be adjusted as per one’s requirements and what’s more is it will complement well with every look. It’s just the perfect accessory you’re looking for to amp up girls’ personal style.

Readyshop go Girls Unicorn Bag Soft Tote Handbag fur Soft ( Rainbow )
43% off
569 999
Buy now

Price of handbags for girls at a glance:

Handbags for girlsPrice
MonBébé Cartoon Cross-body Bag  999.00
Little Girls Crossbody Purses  999.00
NGEL Crossbody Sling Bag 500.00
Le Delite Sling Bag  899.00
Readyshop Go Tote Handbag  999.00

