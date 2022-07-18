Handbags for girls are both utility and fashion accessories

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
No matter what age one is, a bag or a purse is a must to carry one’s everyday essentials. When it comes to little girls, a purse is more than a fashion accessory to them. From early on, they look forward to carrying a purse with them. Since girls like all things cute and lovely, you should look for bags that have a feel good factor about them. There are many options available online that feature attractive designs and are supremely lightweight too.
To help you with selection, we have shortlisted some of the handbags in our list below. Some of them can be carried as both handbags and crossbody bags. They have decent space inside them and can carry all basic things of girls easily. So, scroll down to take a look at options.
MonBébé Cartoon Cross-body Bag
Made of good quality PU material, this bag is waterproof and durable. Spacious enough to carry all the essentials, this one also looks stylish and cute. Its strap is adjustable and detachable and can be used as both shoulder and crossbody bags. The design is cute and will delight girls to no end. Besides, it comes in two colours - pink and white.
Little Girls Crossbody Purses
This crossbody bag for girls is made of premium quality silicone material. It is waterproof and durable. It comes with a handle made of big pearls and this is what makes this purse look so stylish. It comes with push lock side buttons as well and has enough space to stock all essentials. It has a knob closure and can be used as both shoulder and handbag.
NGEL Crossbody Sling Bag
This crossbody sling bag is ultra cute and lightweight also. It is made of fur and is called a rabbit ear bag, because of its design. It will go well with every attire and also comes with a detachable chain strap. Hence, girls will be able to use it as both shoulder and crossbody bags. It can be carried anywhere - to a birthday party, family gathering, holidays and more.
Le Delite Sling Bag
This sling bag for girls features a cute design and is the perfect bag to carry on casual outings. A multicolour bag, it comes with an adjustable strap and magnetic closure. Girls will simply love to carry this lightweight bag to every place they go to. Besides, it has decent space inside to carry everyday essentials when on the move.
Readyshop Go Tote Handbag
This tote handbag for girls features a lovely unicorn on it. An attractive and stylish option, it is a must-buy. What makes it ideal for girls is that it’s supremely lightweight and easy to carry around. Its shoulder strap can be adjusted as per one’s requirements and what’s more is it will complement well with every look. It’s just the perfect accessory you’re looking for to amp up girls’ personal style.
