Handbags for girls are both utility and fashion accessories

No matter what age one is, a bag or a purse is a must to carry one’s everyday essentials. When it comes to little girls, a purse is more than a fashion accessory to them. From early on, they look forward to carrying a purse with them. Since girls like all things cute and lovely, you should look for bags that have a feel good factor about them. There are many options available online that feature attractive designs and are supremely lightweight too.

To help you with selection, we have shortlisted some of the handbags in our list below. Some of them can be carried as both handbags and crossbody bags. They have decent space inside them and can carry all basic things of girls easily. So, scroll down to take a look at options.

MonBébé Cartoon Cross-body Bag

Made of good quality PU material, this bag is waterproof and durable. Spacious enough to carry all the essentials, this one also looks stylish and cute. Its strap is adjustable and detachable and can be used as both shoulder and crossbody bags. The design is cute and will delight girls to no end. Besides, it comes in two colours - pink and white.