Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Honeymoon night suits for brides should look edgy and appealing

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 05, 2022 18:31 IST

Summary:

Nightwear for brides going on honeymoon must rank high on comfort and style factors. Read on to see our picks. 

Brides should opt for nightwear that look attractive.

Are you a woman who is about to get married or has been recently married and planning to go on a honeymoon? Then this article will help you with nightwear options that look attractive and are super comfortable too. Nightwear should be fashionable and to those who do not share the same notion, they must try wearing stylish garments once to know the difference. Honeymoon is the time that most women reminisce of with fond memories. To make it special and fun, it is always a good idea to look for night suit options that have an edge over garments in this category. They should also have an appeal to them. Needless to say that they should be high on comfort, but what they also must have is a class and great quality fabric.

To help you with options, we have zeroed in on a few apparel in our list below, They feature stunning lace work and look darn pretty. To take a closer look, scroll down.

Clovia Short Nightdress

Short and cute, this nightdress available in Coral colour has some amazing lace work done on it. It is made of satin fabric and has a sweetheart neckline. A sleeveless garment, it makes for an easy-breezy and attractive wear. You will also see a bow hanging on the garment that gives it a chic look. It is a must-have night dress in a newly wed bride's closet.

Clovia Womens Sexy Short Nightdress in Coral with Laces (NS0466P16_Orange_M)
26% off
962 1,299
Buy now

Romaisa Maxi Length Nighty with Robe

Sassy and attractive, this nightwear is edgy and appealing. It has a sweetheart neckline, spaghetti straps and comes with a short-sleeved robe too. You will see some stunning embroidery work just above the waist area. The super fine quality satin fabric is soft to touch and also very comfortable to wear. Available in many lovely colours, it will make for a perfect sleepwear for newly married women.

Romaisa Women's Satin Solid Maxi Length Nighty with Robe (RN339-324A_Brown_Free Size) (Nightwear Set Pack of 2)
58% off
690 1,630
Buy now

Xs and Os Nightwear

This nightwear for men is unique in design and something every woman would want to have in her closet. The garment has a feel-good factor about it and is made of sheer mesh fabric. You will also see some lace work on it. It fits amazingly well and has a halter neck. It is perfect for women going on their honeymoon.

Xs and Os Women's Lingerie Mini Lace Solid Above knee Babydoll Nightwear Mesh Sleepwear (Free Size, Turquoise)
68% off
399 1,248
Buy now

Women's Solid Nightwear Set

This pack of two nightwear for women is made of fine quality satin fabric. It is skin-friendly and comfortable to wear. While one of the apparel is a short one and has spaghetti straps, the other one has a long robe. Available in maroon colour, women will love both of these in equal measure. One of them come with drawstrings to, allowing the women to cinch waist as per their needs.

Women's Satin Solid Nightwear Set Pack of 2 (No New_Maroon_Free Size)
63% off
598 1,599
Buy now

VindhWashni Kimono Robe

Love kimono robes? Then this one's for you. It has a v-neck and is made from satin fabric. It has a strong feminine appeal to it and makes for a sophisticated wear. It comes with a matching satin belt too. The lace work on the neck and the sleeves is what gives this garment a distinct and appealing look. Available in free size, it is perfect for honeymooners.

VindhWashni Women's Satin Solid Midi Night Wear Dress (295jdhnmgso-$P/new_Red, Maroon_Free Size)
71% off
289 999
Buy now

Price of nightwear for bride at a glance:

Nightwear for bridePrice
Romaisa Maxi Length Nighty with Robe 1,630.00
Xs and Os Nightwear 1,248.00
Women's Solid Nightwear Set  1,599.00
VindhWashni Kimono Robe  999.00
Clovia Short Nightdress  1,299.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Gym wear for men: Track pants to shoes, go for the essentials     
Amla powder for hair strengthens follicles and promotes growth
Intel Core i3 laptops come with amazing processor power
Best 28 and above megapixels front camera phones to buy in 2022
Linux laptops: This is a good option for those keen on customisation
fashion FOR LESS