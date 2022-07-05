Honeymoon night suits for brides should look edgy and appealing

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
Are you a woman who is about to get married or has been recently married and planning to go on a honeymoon? Then this article will help you with nightwear options that look attractive and are super comfortable too. Nightwear should be fashionable and to those who do not share the same notion, they must try wearing stylish garments once to know the difference. Honeymoon is the time that most women reminisce of with fond memories. To make it special and fun, it is always a good idea to look for night suit options that have an edge over garments in this category. They should also have an appeal to them. Needless to say that they should be high on comfort, but what they also must have is a class and great quality fabric.
To help you with options, we have zeroed in on a few apparel in our list below, They feature stunning lace work and look darn pretty. To take a closer look, scroll down.
Clovia Short Nightdress
Short and cute, this nightdress available in Coral colour has some amazing lace work done on it. It is made of satin fabric and has a sweetheart neckline. A sleeveless garment, it makes for an easy-breezy and attractive wear. You will also see a bow hanging on the garment that gives it a chic look. It is a must-have night dress in a newly wed bride's closet.
Romaisa Maxi Length Nighty with Robe
Sassy and attractive, this nightwear is edgy and appealing. It has a sweetheart neckline, spaghetti straps and comes with a short-sleeved robe too. You will see some stunning embroidery work just above the waist area. The super fine quality satin fabric is soft to touch and also very comfortable to wear. Available in many lovely colours, it will make for a perfect sleepwear for newly married women.
Xs and Os Nightwear
This nightwear for men is unique in design and something every woman would want to have in her closet. The garment has a feel-good factor about it and is made of sheer mesh fabric. You will also see some lace work on it. It fits amazingly well and has a halter neck. It is perfect for women going on their honeymoon.
Women's Solid Nightwear Set
This pack of two nightwear for women is made of fine quality satin fabric. It is skin-friendly and comfortable to wear. While one of the apparel is a short one and has spaghetti straps, the other one has a long robe. Available in maroon colour, women will love both of these in equal measure. One of them come with drawstrings to, allowing the women to cinch waist as per their needs.
VindhWashni Kimono Robe
Love kimono robes? Then this one's for you. It has a v-neck and is made from satin fabric. It has a strong feminine appeal to it and makes for a sophisticated wear. It comes with a matching satin belt too. The lace work on the neck and the sleeves is what gives this garment a distinct and appealing look. Available in free size, it is perfect for honeymooners.
|Nightwear for bride
|Price
|Romaisa Maxi Length Nighty with Robe
|₹1,630.00
|Xs and Os Nightwear
|₹1,248.00
|Women's Solid Nightwear Set
|₹1,599.00
|VindhWashni Kimono Robe
|₹999.00
|Clovia Short Nightdress
|₹1,299.00
