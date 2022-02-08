Impress your ladylove with these heart-shaped pendants this Valentine's Day

Have you thought of a gift for your ladylove yet? It will be Valentine's Day in a few days and you sure do not want to disappoint her. Since the day is all about love and celebrating the special one in your life, we suggest you to go for dainty heart-shaped pendant to impress the special woman in your life. A heart-shaped pendant will bear testimony to both your love for her and your thoughtfulness.

A woman's love for jewellery is known to all and gifting her a dainty pendant is one sure shot way to win her heart. An excellent gifting option, heart-shaped pendants also make for utility wear. They can be worn everyday or on festive occasions to accessorize the look. To make things simpler for you, we have rounded up a few picks from Amazon which are likely to delight your special one. Scroll down and check out the dainty and gorgeous statement pieces in the list below.1. Yellow Chimes Valentines Blue Crystal Heart Necklace

This pendant from Yellow Chimes has a blue heart-shaped crystal which looks very attractive. Ideal for daily wear, this pendant can literally spruce up any look and go with any attire. It is silver-plated and makes for a cool statement piece. 2. Jixara Multi Wearing Heart Necklace

This gold-plated delicate chain pendant necklace is made from high-quality American diamonds. A perfect gifting option, this dainty piece of jewellery looks ravishing and is likely to go with any attire.3. Brado Jewellery Micro Gold Plated Beautiful American Diamond Heart Shape Necklace

This heart-shaped pendant necklace is beautiful and dainty. It is made of high-quality diamonds and is also skin friendly. Ideal for both everyday wear and casual wear, this pendant elevates the overall look and is a statement piece.4. DISHIS 18K/14K/22K Yellow/White/Rose Gold Lovely Heart Shape Handmade Pendant

This heart-shaped pendant is made of 14K (585) rose gold. A certified piece of jewellery, this gorgeous piece of jewellery makes for a perfect gifting option. It can be worn everyday. What makes it unique is that it is handmade.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

