Introduce backless jumpsuits to your closet to boost everyday style quotient

Summer is one of the seasons of the year when one gets to experiment with everyday looks. And if you have been sticking to basic tees and shorts, then you're to blame. Your summer wardrobe should look eclectic, with all sorts of apparel punctuating it. A backless jumpsuit can be one such apparel which can easily spruce up your style quotient and break the monotony too. There's a lot of variation available online in terms of neckline and leg type; you can definitely introduce one of them to your wardrobe to look chic and keep it effortlessly glamorous.



If you're looking for some style inspiration, then actor Janhvi Kapoor's recent outing pictures in a solid light blue colour jumpsuit is the one look out for. The jumpsuit had a deep V neck and was backless, a perfect pick to make a bold statement. Want to emulate the look? Then scroll down to check out our picks for you.



ASHCASIA Women's Sexy Halter Neck Backless Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit is a perfect pick if you want to make a bold statement. It has a regular fit and is super easy and comfortable to wear. It is backless and has a halter neck. Available in a slew of solid and pretty colours, you are sure to look like a diva without much of an effort. It makes for a great gifting option as well.



Women Jumpsuit Floral Print Wide Legs Backless Sleeveless Long Romper Body Suits Dasuny

Looking for an apparel that accentuates your curves beautifully? Then this jumpsuit is for you. It sports a floral print and comes in two colour variants. It is backless and has wide legs. The upper part of the jumpsuit clings to your body above waist, effectively giving your confidence a boost. You can team the apparel with strappy heels, or stilettos to round off the look well.



Felzon Women's Deep V Neck Backless Bandage Romper Jumpsuits Hot Light Gold

This jumpsuit for women is more like a party wear. It has a skinny fit and is available in two colours – dark maroon and silver. Both the jumpsuits have a shimmer touch. The fabric is both breathable and comfortable. It is soft to touch and has a deep V-neck. It is backless too. You can also go all out and accessorise the look with light neckpieces, some matching earrings and bracelets.



ikichic Women Western Backless Criss Cross Wide Leg Jumpsuit

This Khaki-coloured jumpsuit has a relaxed fit. An elegant wear, it has wide legs, allowing you feel comfortable and walk with more ease. The fabric is super stretch and squat-proof. There’s also a crisscross pattern at the back made with spaghetti straps and button detailing in the front. You can also carry some of your essentials like mobile phone in the pockets of this jumpsuit.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

