Introduce these shawls with refreshing prints to your winter style repertoire

Many would agree that one's winter styling repertoire is incomplete without shawls. They are a graceful wear. They come in gorgeous and intricate prints which speak volumes of the craftsmanship.You can finish off both traditional and western look by draping a shawl around yourself. The lightweight apparel not only keeps one warm, but also helps one make a mark in the fashion department.You can style a shawl in different ways, such is the beauty of this trusted apparel. A must-have in every wardrobe, it is never a bad idea to keep on introducing new additions of shawls to one's closet. So if you are excited to don exciting and refreshing prints of shawls, then check out the list of stunning shawls cherry picked from Amazon. 1. Pashmoda- Women's Faux Pashmina Jamawar Shawl

This gorgeous Kashmiri jamawar shawl features intricate floral and paisley designs which dates back to old Kashmiri heritage. One can throw this shawl on both western and traditional outfits. It is a statement wear and elevates the overall look of the attire. The fabric used is of premium quality and feels good on skin. It also makes for a wonderful gifting option to delight your loved ones. You must check out the colour variants this shawl is available in. 2. Weavers Villa Women's Shawl

This shawl is made from 60% wool and 40% cashmilon. It spells grace and elegance and is perfect to throw on every attire - be it western or Indian. The maroon colour is soothing to the eyes and has a nice feel and vibe to it. It is best recommended to get this apparel dry cleaned. Check out the other stunning colour variant of this shawl. 3. The Shawl Studio Women's Kani Palla Vertical Stripe

Made of wool, this shawl features a striking pattern of stripes. Finish off your everyday look by throwing on this shawl. It looks fashionable and has a loose fit. It is recommended to get this woollen shawl dry cleaned only. 4. Shal-é-Pashm Women's Black Kashmiri Woolen Shawl

This beautiful jamawar shawl has an unparalleled appeal to it. The fabric is of premium quality and feels soft on skin. It has a feminine and royal rouch to it. The intricate design too has been crafted with precision and perfection. You can drape this shawl over when going out for festive or formal events. It is best-suited to get it dry cleaned and makes for an absolutely delightful gifting option. 5. Kaashnic Kashmiri Jamawar Light Weight Warm Shawl

This jamawar shawl is lightweight and warm. It sports a beautiful and an intricate design with speaks volume of the craftsmanship. It comes in two very stunning colour variants - red and maroon. It is recommended to get it dry cleaned only. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

