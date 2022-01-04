It is never too late to invest in a Jodhpuri Bandhgala suit, see options here

Winter season is a great time to bring out your formal wear. While many may not agree, the truth is the weather being pleasant to cold, it is good time to wear western-style suits or Indian formal suits. Talking of Indian ethnic formal wear for men, any discussion is incomplete without the mention of Jodhpuri Bandhgala suits.

A Bandhgala suit is a formal coat paired with a trouser. It originated in the Jodhpur State in the mid-19 century and quickly became popular across Rajasthan. It is said to have evolved from Angarkha and is also seen as a shortened version of the Achkan.

This ethnic formal wear is a very versatile piece of garment. It can be worn to a formal office meeting or to a wedding. Even as semi casual party option, it can blend in - try pairing it with jeans and you will know how smart it looks. Buying such fancy clothes has always been a personal affair with trial sessions to see if the fit of the garment is correct or not. Also, physically examining the texture and colour of the fabric takes up much of our time. Sadly in the times of coronavirus, physically visiting a store is risky.

Thankfully, online e-commerce platforms provide a large variety of options to choose from. At the click of a button, one gets to know a lot of details about the garment. Plus, the prices are very attractive too.

If you are in the mood for it, we have picked few good options from Amazon for your perusal. Check them out.

1) Dhingra Men's Bandgala Jodhpuri 2pcs Suit

B09MDJJMPQ

This suit is available in six different colours including black, dark green, gold, maroon, royal blue and wine. This slim fit combo contains one Bandhgala blazer and trouser with hanger cover. It is made from polyester (80%), viscose (18%) and cotton (2%). Sizes start from 34 and go up to 44. This suit should only be dry cleaned.

2) House Of Sensation Men's 2Pcs Ethnic Contemporary Bandhgala Jodhpuri Prince Suit Set

B08VJ761TN

This suit is available in black and blue colours. It is made from polyester (70%) and viscose (30%) for outer side of the coat and polyester (94%) and viscose (4%) for inner side of the coat. This slim fit suit is a comfortable wear - breathable, soft, smooth, easier to wash and keep the shape. This is a versatile wear and can be worn on a variety of occasions such as weddings, business meetings, daily life or even while on a holiday.

3) MANQ Men Black Solid Slim Fit Bandhgala Suit

B08S31NP7M

This suit is comfortable to wear and easy to maintain. This slim fit is available in colour black. This suit should be dry cleaned only. It is available from sizes 34 till 42.

4) WINTAGE Men's Regular Fit Bandhgala Blazer

B07K69J4WK

This regular fit suit has been made by a single artisan instead of chain-system production. This piece of clothing should only be dry cleaned. Its size begins from 36 and goes up to 46.

