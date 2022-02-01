It's time to splurge on gems and jewellery, check out these gemstone necklaces

How often have we seen in the movies kings and queens looking resplendent in their rich attire and ornate jewellery. Very often their gold and silver jewellery come embedded with rubies, emeralds, sapphires and diamonds. Have we not all seen pictures of Indian royalty in their regal clothes, showing off their exquisite jewellery collection in old black and white pictures. The Koh-i-Noor is one of the prized possessions of the queen of Britain among many other expensive stones from across the world.

Prices at a glance:

Product Price Price After Discount Zoya Gems & Jewellery Precious Ruby Necklace ₹ 2,500.00 ₹ 1,299.00 MANBHAR GEMS -Emerald Green Onyx Smooth 3 Strand Necklace ₹ 2,981.00 ₹ 770.00 PANAASHE - RAJASTHANI Dark Green Gemstone Classic Onyx 7 Layer Necklace ₹ 2,090.00 ₹ 725.00 Yash Gems Purple Coloue Crystal Gemstone Beads 5 Layer Multistrand Necklace ₹ 990.00 ₹ 372.00

However, you can now be the proud owner of gemstone jewellery, of course without the gold and silver. Such jewellery are popular for a reason - they look stunning and classy, do not cost a fortune and are safe to be kept at home at all times. In the Union budget that was announced earlier on Tuesday, gems and jewellery have become cheaper. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the customs duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones have been reduced to 5%.



In other words, it would not be a bad idea to go shopping and splurge on some gemstones. We have curated a list of necklaces made from gemstones that will surely gladden your heart. Check them out.

1) Zoya Gems & Jewellery Precious Ruby Necklace

B08ZDKHQY4

This gorgeous two strands necklace has been made using rubies. This handmade necklace has smooth oval beads, with the bigger ones towards the centre of it and smaller ones towards the upper portion of the necklace. The overall length of the necklace is 18 inches with beads sizes varying from 6 mm to 12 mm.



2) MANBHAR GEMS -Emerald Green Onyx Necklace

B088W7HHSG

This glorious emerald green necklace is made from onyx. This gemstone comes in a variety of colours ranging from red, black, green and yellow. Silica is its principle mineral component. This necklace has three strands and has oval-shaped beads. It is 18 inches in length and has a handmade finish to it. This necklace is a versatile wear and can be worn with any traditional attire like saree, bridal wear or for a party. You can also wear them on a festival as well.



3) PANAASHE - RAJASTHANI Dark Green Gemstone Necklace

B08DNWV4NY

This is a stunning piece of jewellery, which any woman would love to have in her jewellery closet. This seven-layer has been made using green onyx. This set comes with a pair of Kundan earrings too.

4) Yash Gems Purple Colour Crystal Necklace

B098K77TC8

This five-layer multi-strand necklace can be worn by women as well as young girls. The necklace is 18 inches in length and 4 mm in width and weighs 30 grams. A maintenance tip would be to keep it away from water perfume and other chemicals and clean it with dry and soft cloth.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON