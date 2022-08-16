Jack & Jones shoes for men: Get smart sneaker options for regular use

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Shoes are one fashion accessory that can never be enough. What's more is that men crave for them just as much as women. It is an essential item which needs to be replaced with new ones every now and then. Now, if you are keen on picking up some of them then exploring online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon is a good idea.
Not only are their products priced well, there is a lot of variety to choose from. One can easily look for the size that one wears and place an order. The look of the shoes is quite convenient as the pictures and video have been shot with great clarity. The good news is that all kinds of brands - big and small - are available on the platform. One of the brands you should definitely try is Jack & Jones.
We have curated a list of shoes from this brand and think you should definitely it them a try. This collection includes only sneakers, which are a very versatile wear and works well with a number of different kinds of clothes.
Jack & Jones Polyester Regular Lace Up Mens Sneakers
This is a smart pair of sneakers, meant for men. Ideal to wear with jeans, you can also team it with shorts, three quarter pants, pajamas, track bottoms, etc. The sizes start from 6UK and goes up to 11UK. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. The shoe has been made using polyester material. It has a flat heel type with a regular ankle height. It comes with a round toe type.
Jack & Jones Men's 12222114 Sneaker
This pair of shoes is available only in one colour (white) and in only size (41). This shoe comes with an ethylene vinyl acetate sole and has a pull-on closure. Its upper material is made of a synthetic material. It comes with a round toe design with a self design pattern. It will look very impressive when worn with any kind of casual wear, be it jeans, track bottoms, pair of shorts etc, you can also wear it as a sports wear. It can be an ideal pair of walking or jogging shoes.
Jack & Jones Men's Leather Sneakers
This is very handsome-looking pair of leather shoes. It is available only in two sizes (8UK and 11UK) and in just one colour (Cognac). It comes with a leather sole and has a lace-up closure. It has a medium show width. It has a flat heel type with a round toe style. This is an ideal pair of footwear for a smart casual wear getup, be it cargos, Chinos, cords, joggers etc.
Jack & Jones Men's 12222119 Sneaker
This pair of sneakers is available in two colours - black and white. The sizes it is available in begin from 41 and go up to 45. The sole of this pair of shoes is made of ethylene vinyl acetate while is upper material is made of a synthetic material. It comes with a lace-up closure. It has a round toe and has a self design pattern on it.
Jack & Jones Men's 236717602 Sneaker
This pair of pale pink sneakers is one stylish footwear. While pink is not associated with men, it can become a proud part of your shoe collection, if you decide on it. Called ‘Pale Blush’, this pair is available in three sizes - 42, 43 and 44. It has an ethylene vinyl acetate sole and comes with a lace-up closure. It comes with an in sole, made of memory foam. This is ideal as your casual footwear option - wear it with Chinos, corduroy and linen trousers, drawstring trousers etc and rock the party.
