Jazz up your plain salwar kameez with bright Phulkari dupatta, see options

Salwar kameez is a comfort wear that never goes out of fashion. While western wear such jeans, palazzo, dresses, jumpsuits and skirts have become popular, the charm of traditional wear never fades.

Salwar kameez is a very versatile garment; it can be as rich and lavish as one desires and as plain and simple as one wants. It can be a festive and party wear as well as casual wear. When paired with a dupatta, salwar kameez gets a whole new dimension. And talking about dupattas, if they are of a richly embroidered variety – like Phulkari dupattas of Punjab – then the look is enhanced several times.

Phulkari, meaning floral work in Punjabi, usually features floral patterns and geometric patterns in darn stitch on different fabrics. While silk and cotton have been used traditionally, these days chiffon base is very popular. The good news is these dupattas can be worn not just with salwar kameez but can be paired with jackets and coats as well.

1) Weavers Villa Women's Art Chiffon Amritsari Phulkari Dupatta



B07HNWHSJX

This Phulkari embroidered dupatta is made from chiffon fabric and is 2.25 meter in length. It features geometric patterns in pink and magenta. This versatile dupatta can be paired with your favourite coat, jacket, sweater apart from salwar kameez. It can also be a great gifting idea. This garment should only be dry cleaned. This is a lightweight dupatta.

2) SWI WITH LABEL Women's Embroidered Phulkari Chiffon Dupatta



B09PHHGJW1

This multi-coloured dupatta features one design of geometric pattern throughout its body with the borders featuring a different geometric design. It also features elegant mirror work. Made from chiffon fabric, it is 2.25 meters in length and 1.1m in width. This dupatta is an ideal wear for weddings and other formal ceremonies.



3) The Home Factory Women's Chiffon Phulkari Dupatta with Mirror Work



B07PBLDTDL

This multi-coloured Phulkari dupatta comes with heavy mirror and embroidery work. The embroidery on this chiffon fabric has been done using silk thread. It features embroidery all over the body and is hence not a casual wear but suitable for weddings and other such ceremonies. This dupatta weighs more than 600 grams and should only be dry cleaned.

4) Shilpkriti Handcrafted Embroidery Punjabi Phulkari Dupatta for Women



B09N79DYXQ

This dupatta is available in Chanderi fabric (it is unclear if it is cotton or silk). While it features work all over, it can be ideal for casual or office wear too. It can be paired with kurtis, tops as well as kurtas. It is 2.2 meters in length and can be machine washed.



