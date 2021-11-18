Jeans are a universal garment, make the most of them, ladies

Jeans are a popular choice in garment for all - their appeal pans across genders, age and class. For women, jeans offer a great variety - you can go ethnic and team them with kurtis or as western wear, you can pair them with sweaters and T-shirts. The flexibility of this garment isn't limited to clothes alone. Jeans go well with sneakers and heels and just as well with jootis.If you are planning to buy few this winter, then here are few options.1) NIFTY Women's Jeans

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of jeans comes in seven different colours - azure, black, blue, carbon blue, grey, sky blue and white. These jeans are made from cotton (73%), poly (25%) and spandex (2%). They are mid rise jeans and are stretchable in nature. They can be machine-washed. Do not use hot water for cleaning them. Price varies as per size.MRP: ₹1,299.00Price: ₹648.002) ZXN Clothing Women's & Girls' Regular Fit Jeans

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This regular fit jeans come in seven different sizes. They are made from cotton fabric and are available in solid colours. Their fabric is stretchable. These jeans can be worn on formal as well as casual occasions. Price varies as per size.MRP: ₹1,699.00Price: ₹549.003) ADBUCKS Silky Cotton Denim Jeans for Women's Stretchable (Plus Size Also Available)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These stretchable jeans are also available in 12 different colours including black, brown, dark blue, dx blue, grey, ice blue, off white, rust, sky blue, stone blue, white and beige. These slim fit jeans are available in plus size as well. Price varies as per size.MRP: ₹1,499.00Price: ₹799.004) PANTOFF Women's Slim Fit Stretchable Denim Jeans

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These slim fit jeans come in several different colours, namely black, blue, ice, navy blue, white and grey. They are made from comfortable denim material. Price varies as per size.MRP: ₹1,499.00Price: ₹499.005) Max Women's Carrot Regular Jeans

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These jeans come in three different colours - dark blue, grey and light blue. They are made from cotton (74%), polyester (24%) and spandex (2%). These can be machine washed.Price: ₹649.006) Ben Martin Women's Skinny fit Jeans

These jeans are available in four different colours including black, dark blue, grey and light blue. These skiny fit jeans can be machine washed and are made from denim fabric. These are mid rise jeans with a closure button in front. These stretchable jeans are good for casual occasions.MRP: ₹2,499.00Price: ₹699.00At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON