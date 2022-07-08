Jeans for women: Wide leg to ripped ones, it's time spruce up your style game

Jeans are every woman's favourite, go-to wear. Whether it is one's workplace, a sunday brunch or a holiday with pals, for many, a pair of jeans is a comfort wear that is simply irreplaceable. And to be honest, with a variety of cuts, silhouettes, styles, waistlines available in this garment, it is always fun to keep upgrading one's collection with yet another pair. Depending on one's style and mood, one can opt for either a relaxed fit boyfriend jeans, or go for snug fit slim fit jeans. There's clearly not a dearth of options.

If you are looking to upgrade your collection of jeans with pairs that feature lovely print detail, bead work and so on, then we are here to help. Our list below of our favourite picks in the jeans category will have something for everyone, we are sure. So, scroll down right away and add your favourite to the cart.



Ira Jogger Jeans

This pair of blue jogger jeans comes in regular fit. Made from fine quality denim fabric, it is stretchy too. Supremely comfortable to wear, women will feel at ease wearing this pair. It will become their go-to, favourite garment very fast. Besides, it ranks high on style factor too. It has a sporty feel to it. It comes with pockets too to carry your essentials.