Jeans for women: Wide leg to ripped ones, it's time spruce up your style game

Jeans are every woman's favourite, go-to wear. Whether it is one's workplace, a sunday brunch or a holiday with pals, for many, a pair of jeans is a comfort wear that is simply irreplaceable. And to be honest, with a variety of cuts, silhouettes, styles, waistlines available in this garment, it is always fun to keep upgrading one's collection with yet another pair. Depending on one's style and mood, one can opt for either a relaxed fit boyfriend jeans, or go for snug fit slim fit jeans. There's clearly not a dearth of options.
If you are looking to upgrade your collection of jeans with pairs that feature lovely print detail, bead work and so on, then we are here to help. Our list below of our favourite picks in the jeans category will have something for everyone, we are sure. So, scroll down right away and add your favourite to the cart.
Ira Jogger Jeans
This pair of blue jogger jeans comes in regular fit. Made from fine quality denim fabric, it is stretchy too. Supremely comfortable to wear, women will feel at ease wearing this pair. It will become their go-to, favourite garment very fast. Besides, it ranks high on style factor too. It has a sporty feel to it. It comes with pockets too to carry your essentials.
Quecy Tie & Dye Printed Wide Leg Jeans
This pair of wide leg jeans comes in a stunning tie dye print. A vibrant and cool pair of jeans, this will take your style bar a notch higher. It has a relaxed fit and can be worn with either a crop top, a spaghetti top or a cool shirt to round off the look in style. It will make for a nice addition to your wardrobe.
Misyaa Cropped Pants
Revv up your style by introducing this well-fitting pair of jeans to your wardrobe. The fabric of the garment is stretchy and is thus comfortable to wear. It features some beat and print work on both sides. Available in different colours with slight variations in terms of design, it is worth checking out each and every option there is.
American Eagle Jeans
A durable and comfortable pair of jeans for women from American Eagle, this one is come in a light blue colour. It is torn from the knee region and that is what explains the cool factor of this garment. It's a low-rise jeans and one that is made from good quality cotton fabric. It comes with pockets too - both at the back and front.
Q - Rious Boyfriend Style Denim Jeans
Looking for a comfy pair of jeans in which you can lounge around, sleep, play and whatnot? Then this pair will make for a great pick. It has a relaxed fit and is made from 100% cotton denim fabric. A comfortable garment that comes with a flattering fit, you are surely going to keep wearing this one for years to come.
