Jeans pant for boys: Opt for this staple, low maintenance garment

Jeans pants are an ideal garment for boys. Why? Well, they are fuss-free and easy to manage. Besides, they are immensely stylish garments that require very little effort. Let's just see how.
If you have early teen or pre-teen boys at home, you would know just how important it is for them to step out of home and play. If one is lucky, they may agree to change into shorts or some such sports-friendly garment. But the possibility of a change is most unlucky, given how keen they all are when it comes to dumping school bags and rushing out to play. Hence, ensuring that they wear and live in clothes that are versatile is a must.
And just what would that mean? By that we mean clothes that are multipurpose - a pair of jeans pants does just that. Usually made of denim fabric, it is tough and rugged and, hence, one doesn't have to bother much about it getting dirty etc. It is designed as a pant and, hence, is loose enough to manoeuvre while playing games. At other times, it can pretty much be a regular casual wear for boys. If you are a young mother to boys, then this garment option should be in the must-have list.
Amazon has some good options to pick from, given that it offers a lot of variety to pick from as well as being very well priced. We have put together a list of such products which you should definitely take a look at.
Urbano Juniors Boy's Slim Fit Jeans
This slim fit jeans is made using cotton lycra fabric. This stretchy fabric (98% cotton 2% elastane) makes it comfortable and flexible. This is a mid-rise jeans pants and has zip fly with buttoned closure. It also has front curved pockets. This is ideal as casual, party and evening wear. It is available for boys from 4-5 years old and go up to 13 to 14 years old.
Pro-Ethic Style Developer Boy's Jeans
This pair of jeans pants is available in four different colours, all in shades of blue, black and grey. This regular fit pair of jeans pants is ideal as a casual, party and an evening wear. This garment has been made with a blend of cotton and lycra (98% cotton 2% elastane). It is stretchy, thanks to its elastane percentage. Sizes start of children from 3-4 years and go up to 13-14 years.
Urbano Juniors Boy's Jeans
This jeans pants is a slim fit garment which is made using a blend of cotton and lycra (98% cotton 2% elastane). This combination translates into extra comfort and flexibility. This is a mid-rise jeans pants, of regular length with diagonal front pockets. One can wear it as a casual, party and evening wear. Get your hands on this one, and sit relaxed as your boys go about their lives.
TOFFEE AND CANDY Black Denim Jeans for Boys
This regular fit jeans pants is made of denim. Thanks to its straight cut style, it is very comfortable to wear, no matter what the activity they are involved it - playing, hanging out with friends or a birthday party with friends. This company makes these jeans pants across the entire age range of children - it starts from 2-3 years and goes up to 15-16 years.
Cherokee by Unlimited Boy's Relaxed Jeans
This relaxed fit jeans pants is an ideal wear for boys. Made from cotton, it is very comfortable fabric for everyday wear. It comes with buttoned closure and is an ideal choice. So be it casual occasions like a trip to the market with parents or party wear like a trip with parents to a family wedding or simply a time out playing football, this jeans pants are very good.
|Product
|Price
|Urbano Juniors Boy's Slim Fit Jeans
|₹1,099.00
|Pro-Ethic Style Developer Boy's Jeans
|₹1,199.00
|Urbano Juniors Boy's Jeans
|₹1,399.00
|TOFFEE AND CANDY Black Denim Jeans for Boys
|₹1,999.00
|Cherokee by Unlimited Boy's Relaxed Jeans
|₹539.00
