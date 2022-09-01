Jeans pant for boys: Opt for this staple, low maintenance garment

Jeans pants are an ideal garment for boys. Why? Well, they are fuss-free and easy to manage. Besides, they are immensely stylish garments that require very little effort. Let's just see how.

If you have early teen or pre-teen boys at home, you would know just how important it is for them to step out of home and play. If one is lucky, they may agree to change into shorts or some such sports-friendly garment. But the possibility of a change is most unlucky, given how keen they all are when it comes to dumping school bags and rushing out to play. Hence, ensuring that they wear and live in clothes that are versatile is a must.

And just what would that mean? By that we mean clothes that are multipurpose - a pair of jeans pants does just that. Usually made of denim fabric, it is tough and rugged and, hence, one doesn't have to bother much about it getting dirty etc. It is designed as a pant and, hence, is loose enough to manoeuvre while playing games. At other times, it can pretty much be a regular casual wear for boys. If you are a young mother to boys, then this garment option should be in the must-have list.

Urbano Juniors Boy's Slim Fit Jeans

This slim fit jeans is made using cotton lycra fabric. This stretchy fabric (98% cotton 2% elastane) makes it comfortable and flexible. This is a mid-rise jeans pants and has zip fly with buttoned closure. It also has front curved pockets. This is ideal as casual, party and evening wear. It is available for boys from 4-5 years old and go up to 13 to 14 years old.