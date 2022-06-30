Story Saved
New Delhi 31oCC
Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
New Delhi 31oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Jumpsuits for girls make for easy-breezy and comfy apparel

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 30, 2022 18:12 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Jumpsuits have a playful vibe to them. To break the monotony in your sartorial world, don on a pretty jumpsuit to look stylish. 

product info
Jumpsuits are a fun and trendy wear. 

Fellamo Short Jumpsuit

This short jumpsuit for girls is ideal to wear in summer. It is available in two striking colour combinations that will look good on every girl. A simple and elegant attire, it features checkered pattern all over it. Available in regular fit, this one is made from fine quality polycotton fabric that is lightweight and breathable. An off shoulder garment, it is perfect to pack in your suitcase when going on a holiday.

cellpic
FELLAMO Girls Short Jumpsuit-01 Red 11-12 Years
53% off
699 1,499
Buy now

Lilpicks Jumpsuit

This pretty jumpsuit has a playful vibe to it. Made from super fine quality cotton fabric, it comes with frilled shorts sleeves and frilled neck. It features ikat print all over it that looks stunning and elegant. Introduce this jumpsuit to girls' wardrobe, for it is lovely and attractive. Girls can wear it to parties, casual outings, family gatherings and more.

cellpic
LILPICKS Girls' Cotton Ikat Print Button Front Full Jumpsuit (Green, 2-3Y)
39% off
1,099 1,799
Buy now

Naughty Ninos Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit has a relaxed fit and is made of rayon fabric. Ideal for summer wear, one can wear it on holidays, birthday parties, friends get togethers and more It has a round neck, is sleeveless and is available in a pretty navy blue colour. The bicycle print featured over it is what makes this attire look so attractive and appealing.

cellpic
Naughty Ninos Girls Navy Blue Printed Basic Jumpsuit(MM00518DRS_Navy Blue_13-14 Years)
60% off
799 1,999
Buy now

Fashion Dream Jumpsuit

This capri jumpsuit will make for a lovely addition to one's wardrobe. It has a relaxed fit type and is made of cotton fabric. It comes with surplice neckline and tie up sleeves. Featuring a stunning floral print all over it, the charm and attraction of the garment is simply hard to resist. It will amp up your style and will fetch you compliments too.

cellpic
Fashion Dream Girl’s Casual Pure Cotton Print Self Tie Knot Capri Jumpsuit (Dark_Green_11-12 Years)
75% off
629 2,499
Buy now

Cub McPaws Jumpsuit

This multicolour jumpsuit will make for a lovely addition to girls' wardrobe. It comes in a regular fit and comes with ruffle cold shoulders. The fabric is skin-friendly and that is why it is such a comfortable and easy-breezy wear. A pretty apparel, girls can wear it on multiple occasions like birthday parties, evening outings, holidays, family gatherings and so on.

cellpic
Cub McPaws Girls Rayon Fashion Jumpsuit|Cold Shoulder|4 - 12 Years
61% off
698 1,799
Buy now

Price of jumpsuit for girls at a glance:

 Jumpsuit for girls Price
 Fellamo short jumpsuit  699.00
 Lilpicks jumpsuit  1,799.00
Naughty Ninos jumpsuit 699.00 -  799.00
 Fashion dream jumpsuit  2,499.00
 Cub McPaws Jumpsuit  749.00


At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Samsung phones under 20000: Known for their remarkable performance
Best split AC under 50,000 in India
Buying guide for best gaming laptops under 30,000
Best whey protein for beginners to build lean muscles and attractive physique
Top 10 DOS laptops to buy in 2022
fashion FOR LESS