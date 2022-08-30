Jumpsuits for men: A practical garment that is just so cool

Summary:
When it comes to clothes, the variety that markets offer in female clothing is much more than it does for men. In the latter, one will see formal wear - trousers/pants and shirts while in casual wear, there would be jeans, shorts and t-shirts. However, there are some exceptions. Under the overall clothes umbrella, there are jumpsuits.
Jumpsuits, which are also called ‘overalls’, is an ideal casual wear garment. Not a very popular choice of garment for Indian men, jumpsuits can actually be of great utility value. They combine benefits of a shirt and a pant into one single unit. Gone are the hassles of looking for a trouser and then a suitable shirt to go with it. All one needs to do is slip into a jumpsuit and get going.
Now, if you are looking for options and are unsure about where to begin, we can offer help. We have bunched together some of the best options available on Amazon. Check them out and buy some too.
LONGBIDA Men's Slim Fit Jumpsuit With Pockets
This overalls is made from denim fabric and hence is likely to be rugged and tough. It has a Bib design in front; one will be required to wear a t-shirt inside it. This skinny fit comes with adjustable shoulder straps, belt loop, multi pockets and button fly closure. This is a very versatile garment, perfect for daily wear but it can be worn on multiple occasions - cocktail party, fishing, beach, vacation, night out, dates and club. It is also an-season wear.
FUGAZEE Men's Black Pigment Washed Jumpsuit
This smart-looking jumpsuit is available in a number of sizes but the one shown in this article is 2XL. This slim fit jumpsuit has been made using pigment-washed Twill fabric. It also features two way zipped opening, a rope fastening with dedicated loops. While it is definitely a casual wear garment, if one is experimental enough, one can easily make it a party wear as well.
FLAWISH Mens Fighter Captain Overalls
This sexy-looking jumpsuit is styled like the costumes worn by air force pilots. The makers have dubbed it as ‘Air Force Flier Jumpsuit’ though it is hard to tell of which country. In any case, it can be a great Halloween costume option. This dark green-coloured outfit can also be your ideal choice for all kinds of fun occasions such as dress ball, festival, costume, performance wear and cosplay. It features logos on either side of the chest and has a zipper closure.
FIRERO Mens Jeans Wash Overall Jumpsuit
This charming relaxed fit jumpsuit is is available in two shades of blue. This jumpsuit has been made using high quality material which is durable enough for your daily wearing. Pair it with all kinds of t-shirts and you would look super comfortable and stylish in them. It is perfect as daily wear jumpsuit but you can wear it on casual occasions too like lunch session with school buddies, college reunions, bear session with office colleagues after work etc.
Associated Uniforms Men's Industrial Work Wear Coveralls
This 100% cotton overall - overall or overalls?, designed as industrial work wear, is available in three solid colours - dark grey, navy blue and orange. You can expect the following details - two front pockets with velcro, two side pockets, one tool pocket, one sleeve pocket, two back pockets and front zip for closure. This is a wonderful fuss-free design that fathers with babies will love for the convenience it offers. Carrying your baby would be so easy.
