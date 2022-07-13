Story Saved
New Delhi 31oCC
Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
New Delhi 31oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Jumpsuits for women are a hassle-free, fun and glamorous garment to sport 

Jumpsuits for women are a hassle-free, fun and glamorous garment to sport 

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jul 13, 2022 11:40 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Jumpsuits combine the benefits of a shirt and a pant in a single attire and make life simple. The thing is they also look uber chic.

product info
Jumpsuits are supremely comfortable and stylish too.

If you thought jumpsuits are only for little children, well think again. In the women's wear segment, jumpsuits are a huge hit and come in many variations. From plain vanilla cuts to frills and flare, women will be spoilt for choice. What is the attraction of a jumpsuit? For one, since it is a single piece of a garment, one doesn't have to bother about a separate lower and upper garment. Second, it is super easy to slip in and out of. Third, it can really flatter one's curves and make a person look attractive and sexy.

Also, this garment is available in a slew of attractive colours and fabrics. Rayon, cotton, crepe and polyester are just some of the fabrics jumpsuits are available in and, hence, one can choose a garment depending on the season and rock the look. If you are keen, then Amazon has a good collection of them. We have put together a list which should be worth a dekko.

Rhysley Women's Floral Jumpsuit

This regular fit garment is a floral print jumpsuit and is made using 100% rayon fabric. It is known for its soft and durable qualities and feels similar to cotton, but is easier to maintain. This full-length romper can be machine washed. with an attractive V-neck design and short sleeves, it is a very summer-ready wear. Fabric is also lightweight, smooth, breathable and super comfortable to wear at any occasion.

cellpic
Rhysley Women's Floral Jumpsuit with V-Neck and Ruffled Short Sleeves (M)
40% off
1,499 2,499
Buy now

Hisham Womens Printed Cotton Long Jumpsuit

This regular fit jumpsuit is made from cotton and is very comfortable to wear. It comes in a printed fabric and has a round neck and is sleeveless. It is a perfect choice of an attire for casual outing and as party wear. The highlight of this dress is its mirror and Gota work.

cellpic
Hisham Womens Printed Cotton Long Jumpsuit (Turquoise)
69% off
879 2,799
Buy now

Rhysley Crepe Cropped Jumpsuit

Here's yet another super appealing jumpsuit - with its multi-colour and stripes design and lightweight, it is an ideal summer wear. It has an attractive Wrap neckline and its sleeveless. It is perfect as a casual wear. So, step out for your prom party, after office party, movie outing with girl gang or a family lunch with elan in this jumpsuit. It can be machine washed and is, hence, an easy garment to maintain.

cellpic
Rhysley Women's Multi Colour Stripes Light Weight Crepe Cropped Jumpsuit
26% off
1,399 1,899
Buy now

Illi London Cocktail Maxi Jumpsuit

This cocktail jumpsuit has been made using 95% polyester and 5% spandex fabrics and is available in 10 solid colours. Names include black, mehendi, maroon, pink, Pista, red, blue, royal blue, sky blue and yellow. With a broad sweatheart neckline and large puffed sleeves, the upper part of the garment looks rather dressy. The lower part, however, falls straight as a pant and has a utilitarian look.

cellpic
ILLI LONDON Women's Cocktail Maxi Jumpsuits (Small, Pista)
59% off
899 2,199
Buy now

Grecilooks Women's Jumpsuit

No other garment will get you as summer ready as this jumpsuit. This regular fit garment is not full-length dress and runs upto the thigh. With its round neck and sleeveless design, it has comfort written all over it. Made from rayon fabric, it is also lightweight and easy-breezy. It is stripes on it which makes it look very appealing. It can be a great gift idea for women and is ideal for as valentine, birthday, anniversary gift for someone you love. It can easily be machine washed.

cellpic
GRECIILOOKS Women's Jumpsuit For Women Western Wear | Short Sleeves Floral Waist Tie-Up Regular Length Jumpsuit (small, Grey)
80% off
469 2,299
Buy now

Price of jumpsuits for women at a glance:

 

ProductsPrice
Rhysley Women's Floral Jumpsuit 2,499.00
Hisham Womens Printed Cotton Long Jumpsuit 2,799.00
Rhysley Crepe Cropped Jumpsuit 1,899.00
Illi London Cocktail Maxi Jumpsuit 899.00
Grecilooks Women's Jumpsuit 469.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best chairs for lower back pain promise comfort and supreme quality
 Best 24 MP front camera phones in 2022: Ideal for taking stunning selfies
Portable ACs under 20,000 come with a low power consumption feature
Face razors for women: Makes removing hair easy from comfort of home
Hair colour for women is about covering grey, giving lustre to your tresses  
fashion FOR LESS