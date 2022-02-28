Juttis are must-have to ace ethnic look, take cue from Sara Ali Khan

Every woman has this innate desire to dress up in traditional attire every once in a while. To ace the traditional Indian look, juttis (flat slip-on shoes) always make for a nice fashion option. On Sunday, actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a traditional attire which she teamed it up with a pair of dainty white-coloured juttis. She kept the look minimalistic and super laidback, yet inspirational. Amazon has a host of option to choose from and to make things easy and save your time, we have picked up a few of our top favourites in the list below.



The juttis are dainty and available in stunning variations - from floral prints to bead work. Their sole is durable and they are also comfortable to walk in. Interested in buying some for yourself and your loved ones? Then scroll down and choose your pick.

This jutti's sole is made of polyvinyl chloride (a synthetic polymer of plastic) and it is super easy to wear and walk in. The outer material of this footwear is made from synthetic leather and it looks stylish and fashionable. There's a beautiful floral print on it and it is available in three stunning colours. It can be cleaned using a brush or cloth and can be worn with ethnic and traditional wear to ace the look.

This pair of juttis has a sole of rubber and a medium shoe width. It is easy to wear and makes for a comfortable pair to walk in. Its sole is also durable and shock absorbent. The outer material used in its making is synthetic leather and it is available in many colour variants, with each of them sporting a stunning design. It is easy to clean too and water-resistant.

This gorgeous pair of belly shoes features rich Rajasthani craftwork. It has a sole made of polyvinyl chloride and has a lace-up closure style. A dainty and fashionable pair, you can team it up with traditional and ethnic attire to ace the Indian look. The outer material used in its making is synthetic leather. Besides, it is super easy to clean them.

This pair of flat juttis features a stunning bead work and makes for a perfect pick to wear with traditional attire. It is available in other colour variant too with a different design work. A comfortable pair to walk in, you can also make a style statement in this pair of footwear on the move.



