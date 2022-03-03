Kareena Kapoor keeps it chic with her black and white stripes bottom wear

Kareena Kapoor is a style icon and that is a fact that we all know. Even when she steps out casually dressed, she makes news.

On Thursday, the actor was spotted in Mumbai wearing a pair of black track pants with prominent white stripes on the sides. She had paired it with a white ruffled shirt and sneakers. Needless to say, she looked fabulous.

You too can get yourself a similar pair of black with white stripes bottom wear. Amazon has many options. Apart from fitting well, such bottom wears look classy. One can of course wear them to the gym or pilates classes, but they can also be worn as a casual wear. So if you are planning to meet your friends or simply planning to chill with family, these make for a great choice of a garment.

We have shortlisted some products available on Amazon. Scroll down to check them out.

This pair of jeggings comes in the slim fit style and looks uber cool. These are high-rise jeggings and come with an elastic closure. They have been made from a fabric that can stretch. These jeggings go up to your ankle. Since these come in free size and can be stretched, they can be worn by anyone. These are a great option for casual wear. These jeggings should be hand washed.

INFISPACE Women & Girls Sporty White Line Slim Fit Stretchable Black Jeggings for Yoga, Gym and Sports

This pair of black leggings has an ideal wear for yoga, gym or sports. It comes in a skinny fit design and is made of a blend of cotton and spandex. The white vertical lines on both sides make it look impressive. It comes with slit pockets and has an elastic closure type. This can be washed gently in the machine.

Shocknshop Black Ankle-Length Skinny Bottoms Women Mid Waist Casual Leggings for Women & Girls

This pair of jeggings comes in a slim fit type. These are push-up leggings. They can be stretched in four ways. The material stretches and adjusts to highlight the curves that you want to show and hide the rolls that you don’t want to look prominent. The material used to make this pair enhances your curves in the right places, without making one look bulky. This pair can also be worn as a comfortable and fashionable casual pants.

DTR FASHION Women's Jegging/Leggings/Trousers/Jogger Track Pants for Women Combo Pack of 2

This side-striped jegging is available in two designs - a slim stripe and a broad stripe. It is made from a stretchable material which is also a skin-friendly fabric. It is high rise in style and comes with an elastic band as its closure type. It can be hand- and machine wash.

