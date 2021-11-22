Keep your boys warm this winter in sweaters that are affordable, stylish

Winters are the toughest season for parents as far as caring for their children is concerned. Kids can be restless and negligent about covering up against the chill while parents do their best to keep them warm and safe from diseases. As a result, children fall prey to cold and cough more than adults.



Warm clothes, that are comfortable too, go a long way in tackling this issue. Lightweight but warm is the way to go. Winters days are already in and if you haven't invested in woolens, then this could be a good time to pick them up online.



Here is a selection you might want to take a look at:



1) Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Boy's Casual Acrylic Sweater



B09993L2YN

This full sleeve and round neck sweater is available in six different colours - grey melange, two combinations of mustard, navy and two combinations of white. The sizes range from two to three years and goes up to 11 to 12 years.



This sweater can be machine washed with its rib knitting at collar and sleeve aiding in better wash. It also fits better thanks to its rib knitting. It is lightweight and soft in touch.

MRP: ₹1,899.00

Price: ₹559.00



2) CHIMPRALA Boys Woolen Sweaters Winter Sweatshirts



B09M3RKSJT

This sweater is available in 25 different colour combinations. This regular fit sweater can be machine washed, while washing it with hand is always an option. It is made from pure wool, is breathable and skin-friendly.



MRP: ₹1,999.00

Price: ₹799.00



3) Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Boy's Casual Acrylic Sweater



B09994C6RB

This half sleeves sweater comes in five different colour combinations and in a variety of sizes, starting from two to three years and going up to 11 to 12 years. Its V-shaped neckline and sleeveless design aides in easy layering. Its ribbed knitting at collar and sleeve helps in better wash recovery and fits the wearer better too.



MRP: ₹1,699.00

Price: ₹502.00



4) Hypknot Boy's Wool Turtle Neck Sweater

B08M3X412G

This sweater for boys comes in a number of sizes, ranging from three to four years and going up to 13 to 14 years. This regular fit sweater can be machine washed as well as hand washed. It is styled in a way that there are half buttons in the front.



MRP: ₹1,299.00

Price: ₹699.00



5) CHIMPRALA Boys Woolen Sweaters Winter Sweatshirts

B09G364M9S

This smart sweater is available in 28 colour combinations. This machine-washable (this sweater can be hand washed as well) regular fit sweater is made from authentic woolen material. It will keep you warm and is smart-looking as well.



MRP: ₹1,999.00

Price: ₹679.00



