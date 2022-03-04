Knee-ripped jeans look cool and chic, take style inspiration from Vaani Kapoor

Ripped jeans have been in and out of vogue for a long time now. The rips lend a certain appeal to the apparel and make one look uber cool and stylish. From celebrities to commoners, everyone has embraced these jeans with an open heart, and how! On Thursday, actor Vaani Kapoor was spotted wearing a pair of ripped jeans, looking chic and fabulous. She teamed it with a spaghetti top, sneakers, and a pair of sunglasses, giving all of us major style goals on how to keep your look minimalistic and classy.

Amazon has a range of ripped jeans available on its platform. They are available in various fit types and the ones we have selected for you have fabrics that stretch. They all have rips around the knee area and look super fashionable. Scroll down to take a look.

This pair of high rise and skinny fit type jeans is made of 78% cotton, 21% polyester and 1% elastane. This stylish wear rips around the knees and its denim fabric can stretch. It can be machine washed and it is best suited to not tumble dry or bleach it.

This skinny fit and mid-rise jeans is made of cotton fabric and this too stretches well. Available in two colours - black and white - this jeans has rips on knees and is ankle length. It is best suited to hand wash this apparel.

This pair of denim jeans which has a skinny fit type comes in three colours. Made from dobby denim fabric that stretches well and has rips on knees. Besides, it can be machine washed.

This pair of slim fit jeans is made from stretch cotton fabric. It is available in a slew of colours and has cut-out details around the knees. A stylish wear, it is recommended to hand wash this apparel.

