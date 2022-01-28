Kriti Sanon sports gold-plated hoop earrings with elan. See our top picks

It seems that gold-plated hoop earrings have caught the fancy of many Bollywood celebrities. From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, many celebrities are often seen sporting gold-plated hoop earrings. They are quite a rage these days and make for a chic and statement wear. The best part is they complement really well with all kind of attire - be it traditional or western.



On Thursday, actor Kriti Sanon was spotted wearing a pair of gold-plated hoop earring and, needless to say, she looked stunning. The earrings further spruced up her look and complemented well with her attire.

You can find gold-plated hoop earrings on Amazon. If you are wondering whether these hoop earrings trigger any sort of skin reaction, then fret not and go for ones that are hypoallergenic, which means the ones that are skin-friendly and do not cause any skin reaction. They come in myriad size and styles. Also, it is a good option to stock up on a variety of such gold-plated hoop earrings, for you won't get bored of them.



To make the selection easier for you, we have rounded up a few hoop earrings from Amazon in our list below. Take a look and happy shopping.





1. HighSpark Hoop Earrings

This pair of 92.5 sterling silver hoop earrings come in a gold finish. The thickness of these pair of earrings is 1.2 mm and they have a highly polished smooth surface that is anti-allergic, nickel-free and lead-free. It is lightweight and very comfortable to wear. You will also get an authenticity card with this pair of earrings, ensuring that the silver used in its making is absolutely pure.





2. Ishhaara Golden Triple Hoop Earrings

This pair of earrings comes with triple hoops and makes for a modern and contemporary wear. The earrings have a gold finish and look chic. It is hypoallergenic, which means it doesn't trigger any skin reaction. It is nickel-free and lead-free and has a thickness of 30 mm. You can pick it for everyday wear too.





3. Lilly & Sparkle Alloy Gold-Toned Twisted Circular Hoop Earrings

This pair of hoop earrings is made from alloy. They are gold-plated and very comfortable to wear. You can wear it for long duration, as they are lightweight. The design is chic, trendy and modern. Plus, this pair of earrings make for a great gifting option.





4. Yellow Chimes Western Style 316L Stainless Steel Hoop Stud Earrings

This pair of stainless steel hoop earrings can be worn with every attire - be it traditional or western. The material used in the making of this pair of earrings doesn't trigger any reaction on skin and is also devoid of nickel and lead. It is gold-plated and the process of plating used in its making ensures that it never fades away and loses its shine.





