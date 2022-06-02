Sign out
Kurta pajama for men is all about relaxed vibe and comfort wear 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 02, 2022 16:07 IST

Kurta pajama set is what men need when the mood is relaxed and weather is hot and sultry. Besides, it is a attire that looks rather cool and chic too.  

Kurta pajama looks good on men and is an ideal evening wear option.

How many of us have seen the men in our families returning from office, taking a shower and getting into comfortable kurta pajama set? Many, we are certain. In India's hot and humid weather, no other garment spells comfort as a kurta pajama set. Usually made from cotton fabric, this garment comes in regular or comfort fit. With its breathable fabric like cotton, this attire allows air to circulate and keeps cool. Likewise, when made from silk fabric, it becomes an ideal festive wear. In recent times, with greater experimentation in design and cuts, it is also becoming an ideal evening wear option. So if you are visiting a family friend, going mall hopping after work with family, attending a wedding or simply chilling at home, this is an ideal choice of a garment.

There are a number of options available in the markets today. You can also look for them online. However, some times, choosing the right garment can get confusing. To avoid a scenario like that, we have collated a list that you will find handy.

Price of kurta pajama set for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
Excent Men's Cotton Straight Kurta Pajama Set 795.00
Stylexa Men's Solid Straight Kurta Pyjama Set Cotton 449.00 - 999.00
Abuhub Men Cross Kurta Pajama Set 699.00
Abh Lifestyle Men's Cotton Kurta Pyjama Set 499.00 - 599.00
ManQ Men's Kurta with Pyjama Set 975.00

Excent Men's Cotton Straight Kurta Pajama Set

This two-piece set includes long button down kurta and a drawstring pajama. It is made from cotton blend fabric, which is a lightweight and breathable material. It gives this set a soft and comfortable feel. This knee-length kurta has Mandarin collar and full sleeves. It is an ideal casual, party or a festive wear. It is available in six different colours. Its sizes start from 36 and go up to 44.

Excent Men's Cotton Straight Kurta Pyjama Set (Turquoise, XXL-44)
56% off
795 1,799
Buy now

Stylexa Men's Solid Straight Kurta Pyjama Set Cotton

This charming straight fit kurta pajama set is an ideal evening wear choice. It has a regular fit and is available in a slew of colours including white, black, blue, maroon, orange, Pista, red and sky blue. Made from cotton fabric, this kurta pajama set looks very stylish too and can be worn on various Indian festivals like Lohri, Pongal, Makar Sakranti, Baisakhi, Holi, Eid, Raksha Bandhan, Dussehra, Onam to name a few.

STYLEXA Men's Solid Straight Kurta Pyjama Set Cotton
75% off
499 1,999
Buy now

Abuhub Men Cross Kurta Pajama Set

This regular fit ethnic kurta pajama set is a wonderful festive wear option. A handloom product, it has been made from the blend of Ruby silk and cotton. It marries both their qualities to make a comfortable blend. It has long sleeves, round neck and an asymmetrical hemline. It is available in eight different colours including mustard, black, gajri, orange and baby pink among others.

ABUHUB MEN CROSS KURTA PAJAMA SET (36, MUSTUD)
53% off
699 1,499
Buy now

Abh Lifestyle Men's Cotton Kurta Pyjama Set

This attractive cotton blend kurta pajama set is an ideal everyday wear. With its long sleeves, which can easily be pushed up or folded, its round neck and regular fit, it is great as an informal wear. It is available in a range of eye-catching colours such as mustard, brown, dark pink, orange, parrot green among others. Its sizes begin from 38 and go up to 44.

ABH LIFESTYLE Men's Rich Cotton Blend Kurta Pyjama (Mustard, 40)
75% off
499 1,999
Buy now

ManQ Men's Kurta with Pyjama Set

This slightly loose-fit kurta pajama set spells comfort. This self design kurta features orange stripes on it, which is paired with simple white pajama. This straight knee length kurta has a mandarin collar while the pajama has a drawstring closure. It also features straight hemline, two pockets and a button closure. It is available in five different colours. Its sizes begin from 36 and goes up to 40.

ManQ Men's Orange Self Design Kurta with Pyjama Set
46% off
975 1,799
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

