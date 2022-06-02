Kurta pajama for men is all about relaxed vibe and comfort wear By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Published on Jun 02, 2022





Kurta pajama looks good on men and is an ideal evening wear option.

How many of us have seen the men in our families returning from office, taking a shower and getting into comfortable kurta pajama set? Many, we are certain. In India's hot and humid weather, no other garment spells comfort as a kurta pajama set. Usually made from cotton fabric, this garment comes in regular or comfort fit. With its breathable fabric like cotton, this attire allows air to circulate and keeps cool. Likewise, when made from silk fabric, it becomes an ideal festive wear. In recent times, with greater experimentation in design and cuts, it is also becoming an ideal evening wear option. So if you are visiting a family friend, going mall hopping after work with family, attending a wedding or simply chilling at home, this is an ideal choice of a garment. There are a number of options available in the markets today. You can also look for them online. However, some times, choosing the right garment can get confusing. To avoid a scenario like that, we have collated a list that you will find handy. Price of kurta pajama set for men at a glance:

Product Price Excent Men's Cotton Straight Kurta Pajama Set ₹ 795.00 Stylexa Men's Solid Straight Kurta Pyjama Set Cotton ₹ 449.00 - ₹ 999.00 Abuhub Men Cross Kurta Pajama Set ₹ 699.00 Abh Lifestyle Men's Cotton Kurta Pyjama Set ₹ 499.00 - ₹ 599.00 ManQ Men's Kurta with Pyjama Set ₹ 975.00

Excent Men's Cotton Straight Kurta Pajama Set This two-piece set includes long button down kurta and a drawstring pajama. It is made from cotton blend fabric, which is a lightweight and breathable material. It gives this set a soft and comfortable feel. This knee-length kurta has Mandarin collar and full sleeves. It is an ideal casual, party or a festive wear. It is available in six different colours. Its sizes start from 36 and go up to 44.

Stylexa Men's Solid Straight Kurta Pyjama Set Cotton This charming straight fit kurta pajama set is an ideal evening wear choice. It has a regular fit and is available in a slew of colours including white, black, blue, maroon, orange, Pista, red and sky blue. Made from cotton fabric, this kurta pajama set looks very stylish too and can be worn on various Indian festivals like Lohri, Pongal, Makar Sakranti, Baisakhi, Holi, Eid, Raksha Bandhan, Dussehra, Onam to name a few.

Abuhub Men Cross Kurta Pajama Set This regular fit ethnic kurta pajama set is a wonderful festive wear option. A handloom product, it has been made from the blend of Ruby silk and cotton. It marries both their qualities to make a comfortable blend. It has long sleeves, round neck and an asymmetrical hemline. It is available in eight different colours including mustard, black, gajri, orange and baby pink among others.

Abh Lifestyle Men's Cotton Kurta Pyjama Set This attractive cotton blend kurta pajama set is an ideal everyday wear. With its long sleeves, which can easily be pushed up or folded, its round neck and regular fit, it is great as an informal wear. It is available in a range of eye-catching colours such as mustard, brown, dark pink, orange, parrot green among others. Its sizes begin from 38 and go up to 44.

ManQ Men's Kurta with Pyjama Set This slightly loose-fit kurta pajama set spells comfort. This self design kurta features orange stripes on it, which is paired with simple white pajama. This straight knee length kurta has a mandarin collar while the pajama has a drawstring closure. It also features straight hemline, two pockets and a button closure. It is available in five different colours. Its sizes begin from 36 and goes up to 40.