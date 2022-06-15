Kurta sets for women under 500: Expect delicate prints and breathable fabric

Summer heat is something we all dread. However, the type and fabric of our clothing can make a huge difference in how we tackle the punishing heat head on. Women, who love to wear kurta and pants or palazzo, should probably look for garments available in cotton fabric that are lightweight and breathable. And since nobody likes to wear anything that is too heavy with either embroidery or embellishment in their daily wear, it is always a better idea to opt for kurta sets that feature simple designs and prints. If you’re looking to upgrade your summer wardrobe and include a bunch of new additions, then we have curated a list of kurta sets below that will definitely come in handy for you to make selection. The best part? All the kurta sets are super affordable, as they all come under the price tag of just ₹500.

Can it get any better? Well, yes. You will also find colour options in some of our picks. So, scroll through our list of picks below to take a closer look at it.



GoSriKi Kurta with Palazzo

This kurta set for women comes in cotton fabric. The straight fit kurta with palazzo can be you perfect everyday wear which spells both comfort and style. The sleeve length of the kurta is three fourth. A chic and affordable kurta set, you can wear it all year round. Featuring a simple print all over it, this kurta set is available in many colour options with the same design.