Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
  • Kurta sets for women under 500: Expect delicate prints and breathable fabric

Kurta sets for women under 500: Expect delicate prints and breathable fabric

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 15, 2022 18:00 IST
Upgrade your wardrobe with a bunch of kurta sets that come in lovely colours and prints. Read on to see our selections for you. 

Beat the summer blues in kurta sets featuring stunning prints.

Summer heat is something we all dread. However, the type and fabric of our clothing can make a huge difference in how we tackle the punishing heat head on. Women, who love to wear kurta and pants or palazzo, should probably look for garments available in cotton fabric that are lightweight and breathable. And since nobody likes to wear anything that is too heavy with either embroidery or embellishment in their daily wear, it is always a better idea to opt for kurta sets that feature simple designs and prints. If you’re looking to upgrade your summer wardrobe and include a bunch of new additions, then we have curated a list of kurta sets below that will definitely come in handy for you to make selection. The best part? All the kurta sets are super affordable, as they all come under the price tag of just 500.

Can it get any better? Well, yes. You will also find colour options in some of our picks. So, scroll through our list of picks below to take a closer look at it.

GoSriKi Kurta with Palazzo

This kurta set for women comes in cotton fabric. The straight fit kurta with palazzo can be you perfect everyday wear which spells both comfort and style. The sleeve length of the kurta is three fourth. A chic and affordable kurta set, you can wear it all year round. Featuring a simple print all over it, this kurta set is available in many colour options with the same design.

GoSriKi Women's Cotton Regular Kurta with Palazzo (Blue Flower X-Large)
499 3,999
Anni Designer Printed Kurta with Pant

Available in a sooth Jugnu Green colour, this kurta set can be your perfect companion through the summer season. It is made from cotton blend fabric that is skin-friendly and soft to touch. A comfortable apparel, this set includes a kurta and a pair of pants. The kurta features a lovely paisley design, whereas the pants sport zig zag lines all over it. You can wear it everyday to spruce up your style quotient.

ANNI DESIGNER Women's Cotton Blend Straight Printed Kurta with Pant (Jugnu Light Blue_S_Light Blue_Small)
499 2,599
Sanganeri Kurti With Printed Pant Set

This kurta comes along with a matching pair of pants. It has a regular fit and comes in cotton fabric. You will see some stunning and dainty embroidery work on its kurta which looks refreshing. It has an amazing fit and the purple colour of this kurta set makes it a welcome addition to your summer wardrobe. The pants of this set features multi-coloured thin stripes all over it. A stylish everyday wear, it spells comfort.

Sanganeri Kurti Womens Cotton Embroidred Kurta with Printed Pant Set (Purple-M)
469 2,999
Klosia Block Printed Kurta with Pant Set

This set consists of a printed kurta and matching pair of pants. Made of high quality cotton material, it is what you need to power through the summer season. A simple and stylish apparel, it comes in two colours - black and yellow. The kurta has three fourth sleeves and a straight fit type, while the pants sport a zig zag pattern on curved lines.

KLOSIA Women Block Printed Kurta with Pant Set Black
449 2,199
Jeivkh Kurti Set
This lovely kurta set sports amazing embroidery work and foil print. It comes in a regular fit and has an amazing fit. You will find some colour options too in this attire. It comes with a matching pair of pants and overall makes for a perfect everyday attire that you can also don on casual outings and brunch dates with your girl pals.

JEIVKH Women's Cotton Regular Kurti Set (2203 Pencil 01_Blue_3XL)
499 1,499
Price of kurta sets at a glance:

ProductPrice
GoSriKi Kurta with Palazzo 469.00
ANNI DESIGNER 499.00
Sanganeri kurti 469.00
Klosia block printed kurta 449.00
 Jeivkh Kurti Set  499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

