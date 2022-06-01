Kurtas for men: Make them your everyday wear and not just festive attire

Kurta looks graceful and elegant.

Indian men tend to wear two kinds of upper wear garment - the shirt or the t-shirt. If one was choose a garment to wear to the office or on any official function, it is always the formal western-style shirt. In all matters casual, such as friends get-togethers, family meetings, visits to friends, movie nights, dates etc, it is usually the t-shirt that is preferred. A kurta is pulled out of the cupboard only on festive occasions such as weddings and festivals. Ironically, a kurta should be the most natural choice of clothing in India. Kurta usually comes in cotton fabric and the design ensures that the wearer looks slim. This garment is cooling too as it allows air circulation. What's more, many kurtas come in bright colours and look great too. They come in very sober colours too, so you can actually wear them to office too. There is a lot of variety to choose from on Amazon but to help you make a quick choice, we have shortlisted some of them here. Check them out. Prices of kurtas for men at a glance:

Product Price Gauri Laxmi Enterprise Men's Straight Kurta ₹ 139.00 - ₹ 386.00 Mentific Men's Kurta Pyjama Set ₹ 449.00 - ₹ 515.00 Lookslady Designer Men's Kurta Pyjama Set ₹ 479.00 Gauri Laxmi Enterprise Men's Kurta ₹ 178.00 - ₹ 349.00 Amazon Brand - Symbol Cotton Men's Kurtas ₹ 649.00

Gauri Laxmi Enterprise Men's Straight Kurta This straight cut long kurta is available in six different colours namely yellow, red, white, bottle green to name a few. This regular fit kurta is made from cotton and is hence very breathable. It comes with full sleeves with two side pockets. It has a round neck and looks like a perfect comfort wear. Sizes start from 2XS and go up to 3XL.

Mentific Men's Kurta Pyjama Set This straight cut kurta pyjama set is available in eight different colours including maroon, dark green, orange, peach, pink, red and blue. This full sleeves kurta has a round neck and looks super elegant when paired with a jooti. Its straight cut makes one look slim too. It should only be hand washed. Sizes start at 34 and go up to 42.

Lookslady Designer Men's Kurta Pyjama Set This kurta comes in solid colours and is available in 16 difference colours. Some of them being colours like white, dark pink, dark green, orange, parrot green and more. This straight cut cotton kurta is an ideal evening wear but you can experiment with it as an office wear as well. It comes with full sleeves, round neck with buttons and two side pockets.

Gauri Laxmi Enterprise Men's Kurta This 100% cotton kurta is available in a range of striking solid colours including navy, gajri, sky, blue, maroon, yellow, black and orange. This knee-long kurta comes in a regular fit and is likely to make the wearer look slim. Its sizes begin from XS and go up to 3XL. It should only be hand washed. This is an ideal festival wear garment.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Cotton Men's Kurtas This 100% cotton kurta is an ideal casual wear option. It is a long kurta, reaching up to the knee and ideal for casual occasions like family lunches and dinners, visit to friends' homes, children's birthday parties etc. Its cotton fabric is designed for comfort and durability. This too is a full sleeves kurta and features a band collar with short button placket.