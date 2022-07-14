Kurtis for girls: All-season wear that look pretty on Indian girls and women

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
The history of kurti, a shorter version of the traditional kurta, is recent and unclear as to who began the trend. Some researches claim it descended from the tunic worn by the Chinese during the Shunga period. In its modern avatar, it is likely that the repeated invasions from the north-west of India saw the advent of these long garments, worn by men mostly. Some version of a short and flare tunic or short and body-fitting tunic has always been popular in Gujarat, Sindh, Rajasthan. However, the modern long kurta gained immense patronage as many leaders of the Indian freedom movement patronised it, most notably late PM Jawaharlal Nehru. Then, in independent India, kurtas were patronised by the intellectual class, till it lost steam in late 70s. Come 2000s and the India fashion industry saw kurti make a comeback and how! The traditional knee-length kurta has given way to waist high versions, making them hugely versatile. You could wear them with jeans, leggings, jeggings and you were a little adventurous, then even the traditional salwar.
Some reports suggest that it was British socialite and former wife of Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith who was the first one to innovate. But all of it is in the realm of speculation. What we do know is that they are immensely popular and if you have any doubt then check Amazon. We have put together a list of kurtis in rayon fabric which you will definitely find useful. It is lighter than cotton and dries faster in monsoon weather. See here.
Toronfras Ishani Short Kurti
This charming kurti is available in eight different colours while the print is the same. With its machine embroidered straight rayon kurti design, it is designed to make you look slim. It is designed for comfort and style and is ideally suited as a casual, festive, party or wedding. Its sleeve is 3/4th length while its neck design is round. You can pair it with leggings and salwars but it looks the smartest with skin fit jeans paired with stilettos.
Prakalpaas Fab Women's Rayon Short Kurti
This pretty kurti is available in seven different solid colours. Made from rayon fabric, it feels really soft on the skin. It is also lightweight and breathable. It is thigh length and has 3/4 sleeves, which makes it suitable for casual wear. So be it a visit to the beach, going out on a date, shopping, a school visit or on a trip, this can easily be your go-to garment. It comes with jeans, shorts, skirts, leggings or jackets in spring, summer, autumn or winter. You can wear it normally or tuck it into your jeans at any time for a stylish look.
Nanak Feb Rayon Short Kurti
This is a regular fit short kurti, made from rayon. It has a round neck, and comes with the trendy three quarter sleeve short kurti. It is ideal as a daily wear, office wear or to simply wear at home. It can easily be washed at home. It is available in five colours - dark green, peach, sky blue, T-blue and yellow.
Qazmi Short Kurti for Women
This attractive kurti is available in 17 different colours. This regular fit is made from rayon and cotton fabrics. It has a straight cut and mid thigh length. It is best worn with your jeans, pants, jeggings and trousers. This kurti has an elaborate and beautiful embroidery across the chest. It has Kashmiri weaving style and is very eye-catching.
Clickedia Peplum Short Kurti
This kurti can be worn by both women and girls and is a fully stitched garment. It is an embroidered kurti with peplum styling. It features the most amazing and beautiful embroidery made from rayon fabric. The pack available on Amazon includes one kurta and one pair of pants. It also features a dori (string) in front. It can be worn on a number of festive occasions such as wedding, party, sangeet, haldi and social gatherings.
