Kurtis for girls: All-season wear that look pretty on Indian girls and women

The history of kurti, a shorter version of the traditional kurta, is recent and unclear as to who began the trend. Some researches claim it descended from the tunic worn by the Chinese during the Shunga period. In its modern avatar, it is likely that the repeated invasions from the north-west of India saw the advent of these long garments, worn by men mostly. Some version of a short and flare tunic or short and body-fitting tunic has always been popular in Gujarat, Sindh, Rajasthan. However, the modern long kurta gained immense patronage as many leaders of the Indian freedom movement patronised it, most notably late PM Jawaharlal Nehru. Then, in independent India, kurtas were patronised by the intellectual class, till it lost steam in late 70s. Come 2000s and the India fashion industry saw kurti make a comeback and how! The traditional knee-length kurta has given way to waist high versions, making them hugely versatile. You could wear them with jeans, leggings, jeggings and you were a little adventurous, then even the traditional salwar.

Some reports suggest that it was British socialite and former wife of Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith who was the first one to innovate. But all of it is in the realm of speculation.

