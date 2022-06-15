Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Kurtis under 500: Elegant and affordable, this is nice Indo-western dress     

Kurtis under 500: Elegant and affordable, this is nice Indo-western dress     

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 16, 2022 11:07 IST

Summary:

Kurtis are a wonderful Indo-western attire that goes well with a number of different kinds of lowers such as jeans, pants and leggings.  

Kurti is a wonderful Indian garment.

One Indian garment that has maintained its popularity through decades is the simple and elegant kurti. More formal than a t-shirt and shorter in length and less formal than a traditional kurta, this garment is easily one of most smart casual attire for women.

It is easy to wear and easier to maintain. A kurti goes well with a number of different kinds of lowers - jeans, pants, palazzos and if you are the adventurous sorts, even a traditional salwar. Given their traditional cuts, they offer a lot of variety too in terms of embellishments - you can find them with rich embroidery, cut work, bead work etc.

As they usually come in cotton and rayon fabrics, they are very easy to maintain and keep one cool through summer as well as they are breathable fabrics. Now, if you are looking for options, then Amazon is a good place to begin your search. We have put together a list that might find a good point of reference. Take a look.

Dhruvi Trendz Women's Cotton Stitched Digital Foil Print Tunic

This pretty kurti is available in seven different colours including mustard yellow, black, blue, brown, orange, red and teal green. It is made in Slub Rayon fabric, which makes it very comfortable. It comes in a straight fit and runs up to your thigh. The sizes start from small and go up to 2XL. You can hand wash this garment.

DHRUVI TRENDZ Women's Slub Cotton Fully Stitched A-line Foil Print 2021 New Under 399 Designer Women's Kurta for Women & Girls on Jeans to Regular Short Kurti (Mustard Yellow, XX-Large)
81% off
379 1,999
Buy now

Molisha Women's Rayon Embroidered Regular Fit Tops Black

This charming kurti comes in a regular fit. It features beautiful embroidered top. There is embroidery on the hands too. It is available in just one colour - Rama Green. It has a touch of ethnic with western style. It is made from Rayon fabric. It comes with long sleeves and without collars. It should only be hand washed. It can be both casual as well as festive wear.

MOLISHA Women's Rayon Embroidered Casual Tops (Rama Green, XXL)
51% off
444 899
Buy now

Shiv Textiles Rayon Fabric Printed Round Neck Short Kurtis

This pretty kurti is available in 14 colours including green, black, blue, Gajari, navy blue, Pista, red, yellow among many others. This is regular fit kurti and comes with round neck. The long short kurti looks trendy and elegant and comes with 3/4 sleeves. Made from rayon fabric and can be worn as a casual wear, office wear, daily wear, college wear, market wear, relax wear as well as suitable for occasions or festivals.

Shiv Textiles Rayon Fabric Printed Round Neck Short Kurtis for Women Top Dresses Kurti for Girls & Ladies Kurtis - (Green_XX-Large)
76% off
331 1,399
Buy now

Nanak Feb Women's Rayon Casual Wear Printed Short Kurti

This kurti is available in four different solid colours with embroidery in the chest area. Names include peach, dark blue, maroon and yellow. This regular fit comes in Anarkali style with elbow-length sleeves. It is made from rayon, which is very comfortable and easy to maintain. It can be machine washed. This can be easily worn with jeans, pants or leggings.

NANAK FEB Women's Rayon Casual Wear Printed Short Kurti/Tunic/Top for Girls Peach
56% off
399 899
Buy now

Short Rayon Fabric Kurti

This thigh-length kurti is available in four different colours such as black, brown, pink and white. It is made in rayon fabric and is so comfortable to wear. It is a regular fit kurti with amazing embroidery on it. It is three fourth sleeves. The sizes begin from small size and go to 2XL. It can be worn with western garments like jeans and pants and also with Indo-western lowers like leggings and jeggings.

Short Rayon Fabric Knee Length Embroidery Worked Kurti for Women | Short Kurta | Jaipuri (ShortKurti-01-Black-XL)
44% off
449 799
Buy now

Price of kurtis for women:

ProductPrice
Dhruvi Trendz Women's Cotton Stitched Digital Foil Print Tunic 379.00
Molisha Women's Rayon Embroidered Regular Fit Tops Black 444
Shiv Textiles Rayon Fabric Printed Round Neck Short Kurtis 331.00
Nanak Feb Women's Rayon Casual Wear Printed Short Kurti 399.00
Short Rayon Fabric Kurti 399.00 - 499.00

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best serum for hair straightening: Now get salon-like tresses at home
Best foundation for dry skin: Nourish your skin for glowy and dewy look
Fat burner supplements for women boost metabolism, reduce cellulite
Kurta sets for women under 500: Expect delicate prints and breathable fabric
Best lowers for men: All about comfort and style, ideal loungewear option too
fashion FOR LESS