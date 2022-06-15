Kurtis under 500: Elegant and affordable, this is nice Indo-western dress     

Summary:
One Indian garment that has maintained its popularity through decades is the simple and elegant kurti. More formal than a t-shirt and shorter in length and less formal than a traditional kurta, this garment is easily one of most smart casual attire for women.
It is easy to wear and easier to maintain. A kurti goes well with a number of different kinds of lowers - jeans, pants, palazzos and if you are the adventurous sorts, even a traditional salwar. Given their traditional cuts, they offer a lot of variety too in terms of embellishments - you can find them with rich embroidery, cut work, bead work etc.
As they usually come in cotton and rayon fabrics, they are very easy to maintain and keep one cool through summer as well as they are breathable fabrics. Now, if you are looking for options, then Amazon is a good place to begin your search. We have put together a list that might find a good point of reference. Take a look.
Dhruvi Trendz Women's Cotton Stitched Digital Foil Print Tunic
This pretty kurti is available in seven different colours including mustard yellow, black, blue, brown, orange, red and teal green. It is made in Slub Rayon fabric, which makes it very comfortable. It comes in a straight fit and runs up to your thigh. The sizes start from small and go up to 2XL. You can hand wash this garment.
Molisha Women's Rayon Embroidered Regular Fit Tops Black
This charming kurti comes in a regular fit. It features beautiful embroidered top. There is embroidery on the hands too. It is available in just one colour - Rama Green. It has a touch of ethnic with western style. It is made from Rayon fabric. It comes with long sleeves and without collars. It should only be hand washed. It can be both casual as well as festive wear.
Shiv Textiles Rayon Fabric Printed Round Neck Short Kurtis
This pretty kurti is available in 14 colours including green, black, blue, Gajari, navy blue, Pista, red, yellow among many others. This is regular fit kurti and comes with round neck. The long short kurti looks trendy and elegant and comes with 3/4 sleeves. Made from rayon fabric and can be worn as a casual wear, office wear, daily wear, college wear, market wear, relax wear as well as suitable for occasions or festivals.
Nanak Feb Women's Rayon Casual Wear Printed Short Kurti
This kurti is available in four different solid colours with embroidery in the chest area. Names include peach, dark blue, maroon and yellow. This regular fit comes in Anarkali style with elbow-length sleeves. It is made from rayon, which is very comfortable and easy to maintain. It can be machine washed. This can be easily worn with jeans, pants or leggings.
Short Rayon Fabric Kurti
This thigh-length kurti is available in four different colours such as black, brown, pink and white. It is made in rayon fabric and is so comfortable to wear. It is a regular fit kurti with amazing embroidery on it. It is three fourth sleeves. The sizes begin from small size and go to 2XL. It can be worn with western garments like jeans and pants and also with Indo-western lowers like leggings and jeggings.
|Product
|Price
|Dhruvi Trendz Women's Cotton Stitched Digital Foil Print Tunic
|₹379.00
|Molisha Women's Rayon Embroidered Regular Fit Tops Black
|₹444
|Shiv Textiles Rayon Fabric Printed Round Neck Short Kurtis
|₹331.00
|Nanak Feb Women's Rayon Casual Wear Printed Short Kurti
|₹399.00
|Short Rayon Fabric Kurti
|₹399.00 - ₹499.00
