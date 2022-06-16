Kurtis under 500: Elegant and affordable, this is nice Indo-western dress     

One Indian garment that has maintained its popularity through decades is the simple and elegant kurti. More formal than a t-shirt and shorter in length and less formal than a traditional kurta, this garment is easily one of most smart casual attire for women.

It is easy to wear and easier to maintain. A kurti goes well with a number of different kinds of lowers - jeans, pants, palazzos and if you are the adventurous sorts, even a traditional salwar. Given their traditional cuts, they offer a lot of variety too in terms of embellishments - you can find them with rich embroidery, cut work, bead work etc.

As they usually come in cotton and rayon fabrics, they are very easy to maintain and keep one cool through summer as well as they are breathable fabrics. Now, if you are looking for options, then Amazon is a good place to begin your search. We have put together a list that might find a good point of reference. Take a look.

Dhruvi Trendz Women's Cotton Stitched Digital Foil Print Tunic

This pretty kurti is available in seven different colours including mustard yellow, black, blue, brown, orange, red and teal green. It is made in Slub Rayon fabric, which makes it very comfortable. It comes in a straight fit and runs up to your thigh. The sizes start from small and go up to 2XL. You can hand wash this garment.