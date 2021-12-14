Ladies! Brace yourself for a cold and wintry January and stock up on thermal set

A common complaint, when it comes to winter clothing, is the need to layer up. However, if you pick the right apparels then you will not have to wrap yourself in a pile of clothes to stay warm. Thermal sets is one such winterwear which is a wardrobe essential for a reason. It keeps your warm and cosy. The fabric of such sets is soft and is effective in retaining heat and insulating us against the winter chill.



Also, it is never a bad idea to own more than own pair of thermal sets. It always comes in handy and how. Life without such sets in winter can be a daunting thought. So, to brace yourself against January chill, (the month is said to be the coldest in India), it is advisable you stock up on thermal sets, that is if you have not yet.



We have rounded up a few set of thermal wear for you. You can thank us later.





1. HAP Women's Cotton Quilted Thermal Set

This pair of thermal set is equipped to retain heat and provide insulation from winter chill. It is warm and lightweight. Given that it is tailored to perfection and fits amazingly well, it becomes easy and convenient to wear. The grey colour is a warm shade and very soot



2. NOXXI Women's Thermal Set

This set is best-suited to give you protection when in cold areas. It has a low neckline and looks stunning overall. The best part is due to its high-quality fabric and design, it is up to you if you want to use it as a innerwear or outerwear. Available in two more warm and striking shades, it makes for a perfect pick to stay warm and comfortable all throughout the day. It can be machine washed.



3. Ekashi Women's Cotton Thermal Set

This label-free thermal set provides you warmth and comfort all day long. It offers an amazing fit and is made from rich 100% cotton fabric. It is suitable for a gentle wash in lukewarm water. It can also be machine washed.



4. UZARUS Women's Solid Thermal Top and Lower Set

This set of thermal wear is lightweight and very comfortable to wear. It keeps one warm, comfortable and cosy by retaining heat and insulating from the cold chill. The fabric feels soft on skin and is of very good quality. Available in quite a few colours, you are likely to feel spoilt for choice.



5. Lux Inferno Women's Plain/Solid Thermal Set

Made from 100% cotton, this thermal set looks stylish and is very effective in beating the chill. It has a round neck and ¾th sleeves. The colour - charcoal melange - is a very striking. You can machine wash this thermal set.



