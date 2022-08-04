Story Saved
Lancer shoes for men look sporty and are durable

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 04, 2022 13:14 IST
Summary:

Lancer shoes for men offer a range of variety and are lightweight. Read on to see top picks.

Lancer shoe are super affordable.

Men love shoes, a fashion and utility accessory. They like to have a collection of shoes - running, walking and training shoes. The things that all men look for when buying shoes are price, comfort factor, how lightweight a pair of shoe is, and the quality of material used in its making. One of the brands that rank best on all these parameters is Lancer. The shoes from this brand have a sporty look, are super comfortable to wear and are durable. Men can easily buy many pairs from this brand without worrying about one's budget, as they come at a reasonable price. Good quality and best price is a combination no one would want to ignore. So, if you haven't tried Lancer shoes for men, then it's time you gave it a shot.

To help make selection easy for you, we have rounded up some of the shoes in our list below. They promise great quality. Scroll down to take a closer look.

Lancer Men's Sports Walking Shoes
This pair of walking shoes from Lancer has a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate. It has a medium shoe width and comes with a slip-on closure. Available in many colour options, this one is really comfortable to walk in and provides excellent grip too. The best part about these shoes is that it is made from breathable material and allows air to pass through it.

Lancer Men's Grey Black Sports Walking Shoes
36% off 799 1,249
Lancer Men's Cuba Shoes

This pair of shoes for men from Lancer has a lace-up closure and medium shoe width. The material it is made from is mesh and that is breathable and allows air to pass through it. It has a round toe and is available in a range of colour options. Super comfortable and durable, this one will be a worthy addition to your footwear collection.

Lancer Men's Cuba Grey Red Running Shoes-7 UK (CUBA-14)
17% off 825 999
Lancer Men's Running Shoe
This pair of running shoes for men is made from ethylene vinyl acetate material. Its outer material is made from synthetic and has a lace-up closure. It has a round toe and is a very lightweight material. Available in a slew of striking colours, this one is a must have in your footwear collection. It has a medium shoe width.

Lancer Men's Lace Up Sports Running Outdoor Shoes (White Navy, Numeric_8)
4% off 669 699
Lancer Perth Men's Synthetic Sports Shoes
This pair of sports shoes from lancer looks really sporty and smart. Its sole is made from thermoplastic elastomers and it comes with a lace-up closure. The outer material is made from synthetic. Available in navy blue colour, this one is comfortable to wear and durable too. Introduce this to your collection and you’ll never be disappointed.

Lancer Perth Men's Navy Blue Synthetic Sports Shoes - 6 UK
1,099
Lancer Men's Ld-209 Formal Shoes
This pair of formal shoes for men has a lace-up closure and a medium shoe width. A lightweight and super comfortable footwear, it is easy to do its upkeep. A stylish formal pair, this one is available in black colour. The design is simple and the quality is very good. It will last you for many seasons to come. A must buy, for sure.

Lancer Men's Ld-209 Black Formal Shoes-9 UK (LD-209-BLACK-9)
21% off 434 549
Price of lancer shoes for men at a glance:

Lancer shoes for menPrice

Lancer Men's Sports Walking Shoes

 599.00 -  799.00
Lancer Men's Running Shoe 655.00 -  849.00
Lancer Men's Cuba Shoes 647.00 -  1,899.00
Lancer Perth Men's Synthetic Sports Shoes 1,099.00
Lancer Men's Ld-209 Formal Shoes 430.00 -  434.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

