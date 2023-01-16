Laptop sleeves are dedicated to carry your device in safe and secure manner

Summary:
Laptop sleeves are important to use to keep your device safe and carry it in style. Your office bag is different from laptop sleeve. The latter is dedicated just to carry all device and related accessories like pen drives and charger. There are so many interesting options available in the market. There are many striking prints available in this and the ones that feature a print on them usually come with anti fade coating so that the print stays intact. It is always better to opt for laptop sleeves that are made from durable material and big enough too. Besides, the more lightweight they are, the better it will be to conveniently carry them.
We have rounded up some options from Amazon. They come in interesting and a range of colour options. Scroll on to take a closer look at them and add them to your cart.
Chumbak Live Slow Laptop Sleeve - 15", Red
Have a device with a screen size of 15 inches and looking for a laptop sleeve? Then this one is a perfect pick for you. Its print has a floral design and promotes the message of self love through it. It is made from neoprene material with fluff lining. It is lightweight and durable. You don't have to worry about the print fading away, as it comes with an anti fade coating.
AirCase Protective Laptop Bag Sleeve fits Upto 15.6" Laptop
This laptop sleeve is water-resistant, impact-resistant and wrinkle-free accessory. It will keep your device safe and secure. It comes with an upper closure and is a durable and lightweight accessory. It is unisex, which means it can be used by both men and women. Besides, it can carry any device with a screen size of up to 15.6 inches. It is made from good quality Neoprene rubber material.
MOCA Waterproof Nylon Exterior with Soft Velvety Interior Sleeve Bag
This laptop sleeve is ideal to carry your device in a secure and safe manner. It comes in many sizes that can carry devices up to 16 inches. The outer material is polyester and the material on the inside is soft and velvety in appearance. There are many colour options available in this one. Needless to say, this one is lightweight and super durable too.
Wooum 15.6 Inch Laptop Sleeve
This laptop sleeve can carry any device with a screen size of up to 15.6 inches. It is slim, compact and water resistant as well. There are two colours available in this one - dark grey and blue. There are two compartments in this one that can carry your device and related accessories easily and in a clutter-free manner.
DailyObjects Printed Zippered Sleeve for MacBook & Laptop 11 Inch
This laptop sleeve can easily carry any device with a screen size of up to 13 inches. It is available in attractive colour options. Slim and compact in design, this one comes with a zipper closure. It is made from soft grain pebbled leatherite material. Lightweight and travel friendly, this one comes with an anti-fade coating.
