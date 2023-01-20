Laptop sleeves are dedicated to carry your device in safe and secure manner

Laptop sleeves are important to use to keep your device safe and carry it in style. Your office bag is different from laptop sleeve. The latter is dedicated just to carry all device and related accessories like pen drives and charger. There are so many interesting options available in the market. There are many striking prints available in this and the ones that feature a print on them usually come with anti fade coating so that the print stays intact. It is always better to opt for laptop sleeves that are made from durable material and big enough too. Besides, the more lightweight they are, the better it will be to conveniently carry them.

We have rounded up some options from Amazon.



Chumbak Live Slow Laptop Sleeve - 15", Red

Have a device with a screen size of 15 inches and looking for a laptop sleeve? Then this one is a perfect pick for you. Its print has a floral design and promotes the message of self love through it. It is made from neoprene material with fluff lining. It is lightweight and durable. You don't have to worry about the print fading away, as it comes with an anti fade coating.