Lee Cooper shoes for men offer variety, sneakers and loafers vie for attention 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Footwear is both an essential product that we need in our day-to-day life as well as a fashion essential. Like clothes, footwear also see a lot of wear and tear in the course of daily life. However, nothing appeals to one's imagination as a pair of new footwear. And when it comes to shoes, men love them just as much as women. In fact, in shoes for men, one is likely to see just as much variety - you can expect sneakers, loafers, formal shoes, moccasins, Leather Oxford shoes to name a few.
So much of one's personality comes with the way one looks and shoes help round off the overall look in style. Go sporty with sneakers, stay cool with moccasins while opt for Oxford shoes to shine at your business seminar or meet. There are many well known brands that excel in making shoes across a range and one such company is Lee Coopers. It is known for fashionable and modern designs and tough and sturdy manufacturing.
The one place where you can explore for Lee Coopers shoes is Amazon. We have curated a list that you will definitely find useful. Check it out here.
Lee Cooper Men's Formal Leather Uniform Dress Shoe
This pair of shoes is available in two colours - tan and black. It comes with a rubber sole with a pull-on closure. It has a medium shoe width and is made of high quality leather. The sizes begin from 6UK and goes up to 11UK. This is a must-have pair of shoes - it is a smart and chic footwear option.
Lee Cooper Men's Lc3365e Leather Moccasin
Now, if you are keen on rocking in your casual avatar, then this is the pair of shoes for you. It comes with a leather sole. It has a lace-up closure and medium shoe width. It comes in three colours - black, Bordo and tan. The sizes begin from 5UK and goes up to 11UK. As it is fully made of leather, you can expect great comfort and durability.
Lee Cooper Men's Lc4061a Sneaker
This is a charming pair of sneakers and will look super cool with all kinds of informal lowers - jeans, track bottoms, even shorts. It is available in two colours - grey and black. With its canvas-shoe design, it will definitely remind one of the last century and early years of footwear design. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width.
Lee Cooper Shoes Men's Black Leather Driving Style Loafer
This pair of loafers is what you need on any semi formal or formal occasion. Headed for a business meet or for a college convocation and don't know what footwear to opt for? Check out this pair of loafers from Lee Cooper. It is chic and understated and ideal for such occasions. It comes with a leather sole and has pull-on closure. It comes with medium shoe width.
Lee Cooper Men Leather Formal Shoes
This is a proper pair of formal shoes. So if you are headed for office meetings, formal events and formal dinners, this is a pair of shoes you must pick. It is available in just one colour - black - and it looks super classy. It comes with a leather sole and has a lace-up closure. Its shoe width is medium. The sizes start from 6UK and go up to 11UK.
|Product
|Price
|Lee Cooper Men's Formal Leather Uniform Dress Shoe
|₹3,999.00
|Lee Cooper Men's Lc3365e Leather Moccasin
|₹2,799.00
|Lee Cooper Men's Lc4061a Sneaker
|₹2,799.00
|Lee Cooper Shoes Men's Black Leather Driving Style Loafer
|₹2,799.00
|Lee Cooper Men Leather Formal Shoes
|₹2,699.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.