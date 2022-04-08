Leggings with pockets are high on utility and comfort

Leggings are a comfort workout wear. In fact, most of us stay in leggings all day, for they provide a great fit and help accentuate the curves too. Thanks to their elastic waistband, they do a good job in concealing most of tummy fat. It is always a wise option to invest in a pair of leggings which has pockets so that you can carry all your essentials like smartphones, earphones, bank cards with you when going out for workout sessions. Moreover, unlike other bottomwear, it is only in leggings that can probably feel the ease of carrying out every movement with poise and grace.

A number of options are available online. To help you make quick choices, we have prepared a list below. All the listed apparel are high waist and come with pockets. And don’t worry their fabric is of high quality, stretchable and not see-through. So, if you’re keen to take a look at our options, scroll down.

BlissClub The Ultimate Leggings | 4 Pockets | Super-High Waisted | Non-Transparent CloudSoft Fabric | Ankle Length

This pair of leggings from BlissClub is high waist and made from super soft fabric. It sculpts your body and gives extra coverage with its wide waistband. This ankle length leggings is also available in different solid colours. It comes with four pockets in which you can easily carry your mobile phone, earphones and so on. The fabric is stretchable and can be machine washed too.

CHKOKKO Women Yoga Track Pants Stretchable Sports Tights

This pair of sports tights is made from 86% polyester acrylic fabric and 14% spandex, which makes it stretchable. It dries quickly and is perfect for every kind of workout from yoga to cardio. It is high waist and comes with a wide waistband that contours your curves and streamlines one’s shape. A comfortable apparel, you can perform all workout movements with great ease in this. This one too comes with pockets, so you can carry your essentials like headphones, mobile phone, handkerchief etc. Besides, it can also be machine washed.

BLINKIN Women's Skinny Fit Leggings

This skinny-fit leggings from Blinkin is made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex. The fabric is stretchable and breathable too. It is not see-through and is available in a slew of solid colour variants. A must-have in your wardrobe, this pair of leggings provides one the comfort and ease to perform various workout movements with absolute ease. In the side pockets of these leggings, you can carry your smartphone and earplugs etc.

TRUEREVO Women’s Stretchable Dryfit 7/8th Legging with Waist Phone Pocket & Zipper Back Pocket

This regular fit leggings is made using stretchable fabric and is a comfort to wear. It has a wide waistband that comes with a hidden front pocket to keep your mobile phones and other valuables. The pocket at the back has a zipper closure to keep your belongings safe. The fabric is stretchable and has antibacterial properties too.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.