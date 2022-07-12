Lehenga for women: An Indian wear that amps up style, has feminine appeal

Every woman looks forward to an occasion where she can don her lehenga and take as many selfies as she can manage in her traditional look. We all will agree on how a lehenga brings out the feminine look of a woman rather well. The unparalleled beauty and appeal of the lehenga is what draws so many women to it. Whether it is some festival, a family function or a wedding, this is one go-to attire that many women trust and opt for to look glamorous and radiant. There are many options in this category that are available online. From intricate embroidery work, dainty sequin work to rich designs and motifs like paisley and floral, you can have an eclectic mix of them to upgrade your collection of traditional wear this season.

To help you with some options, we have rounded up a bunch of options from the list below. They are all simple, charming and will make for great additions, we promise. So, scroll down to take a look.





Tilki Lengha Choli Set

This lehenga choli set is a semi-stitched one and is made of tafetta silk fabric. It features some stunning embroidery and Kashmiri mirror work. The dupatta of this set is made of fine quality net fabric. The best part is this attire is available in a number of vibrant and striking colours. A statement wear Indian wear, you will look attractive in this one.