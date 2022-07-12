Lehenga for women: An Indian wear that amps up style, has feminine appeal

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Every woman looks forward to an occasion where she can don her lehenga and take as many selfies as she can manage in her traditional look. We all will agree on how a lehenga brings out the feminine look of a woman rather well. The unparalleled beauty and appeal of the lehenga is what draws so many women to it. Whether it is some festival, a family function or a wedding, this is one go-to attire that many women trust and opt for to look glamorous and radiant. There are many options in this category that are available online. From intricate embroidery work, dainty sequin work to rich designs and motifs like paisley and floral, you can have an eclectic mix of them to upgrade your collection of traditional wear this season.
To help you with some options, we have rounded up a bunch of options from the list below. They are all simple, charming and will make for great additions, we promise. So, scroll down to take a look.
Tilki Lengha Choli Set
This lehenga choli set is a semi-stitched one and is made of tafetta silk fabric. It features some stunning embroidery and Kashmiri mirror work. The dupatta of this set is made of fine quality net fabric. The best part is this attire is available in a number of vibrant and striking colours. A statement wear Indian wear, you will look attractive in this one.
Matma Fashion Net Embroidered Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli
This semi-stitched set of lehenga choli comes in regular fit and is made from the blend of 80% net and 20% polyester fabric. It has half sleeves and makes for a statement wear traditional wear. The stunning embroidery work on this entire set is intricate and looks elegant. Made from net fabric, it also sports lining work in silk fabric.
Bollyclues Net Embroidered Lehenga Choli
This lehenga choli set is made of 80% net and 20% polyester fabric. It comes in regular fit and the lehenga comes with drawstring closure. What makes this set look so attractive is the amazing embroidery and sequin work on it. The colour of this attire is pretty and looks ravishing. You can accessorise the look with jewels and a pair of block heels.
DhuluFactory Semi Stitched Lehenga Choli
This semi stitched set of lehenga choli is made of net and silk fabric. Featuring a simple and elegant design, this one is for those who prefer to keep their look minimalistic. It is available in some beautiful colours like yellow, pink, pista, orange and more. The choli of this set has sweetheart neckline and the lehenga sports sequin work on it.
Zeel Clothing Silk Semi stitched Lehenga Choli
This lehenga choli set ranks high on elegance. It is dainty, attractive and something that every woman would want in her closet. The fit type of the attire is regular and it sports a beautiful paisley and floral pattern on it. It will amp up one's style quotient significantly. The fabric of the lehenga and the choli is high-quality tafetta silk, whereas the fabric of the dupatta is net. You will fetch a lot of compliments in this Indian wear.
|Lehenga for women
|Price
|Tilki Lengha Choli Set
|₹2,999.00
|Matma Fashion Net Embroidered Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli
|₹1,999.00
|Bollyclues Net Embroidered Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli
|₹4,999.00
|DhuluFactory Semi Stitched Lehenga Choli
|₹2,500.00
|Zeel Clothing Silk Semi Stitched Lehenga Choli
|₹19,999.00
