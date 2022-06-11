Lehengas under 2,000 look magical and spell grace

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Lehenga is a popular Indian attire that women and girls look forward to wearing on festive occasions, traditional events, family functions and so on. Dressing up in a lehenga is indeed fun, for you get to accessorise the look with maang tikka, jewellery etc. The flare of the lehenga is what women love and they simply like to twirl in it. We all know how the clothes can have an uplifting effect on our mood. Similarly, with lehengas too, it just sets the mood right. It is feminine, classy, dainty and very voguish.
If you're looking for options to ace the style game in the summer wedding season, then we have help ready for you. Below you will find a list of our favourite lehenga choli sets that simply look magical. Beautiful embroidery work, net fabric, stunning designs and bright colours makes a perfect recipe for you to enjoy your diva moment. The best part is all of them are available under the price tag of just ₹2,000. Scroll through the list to take a closer look at our selections.
Purvaja Lehenga choli
This royal-looking set of lehenga choli features a dainty design work. The fabric of the choli and dupatta is made of 100% jacquard fabric. Available in three colours - maroon, black and dark green - you’re likely to feel spoilt for choice. A lovely attire, it will surely fetch you a lot of compliments for your good taste. The lehenga is semi-stitched while the blouse comes unstitched. It has a zipper closure type. Besides, you can hand wash this apparel.
Women's Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli
This set of semi-stitched lehenga and choli spells grace and charm. Made of 80% net fabric and 20% polyester fabric, this one features intricate design work. An attractive outfit, you can wear it on festive functions and other occasions to look your best and ace the style game. Its modern design, immaculate embellish work is what makes this garment look so lovely.
Yami fashion Lehenga Choli
This semi-stitched set of lehenga and choli comes in a regular fit. The heavy embroidery work plus diamond work is what gives this lehenga a distinct look. The material composition of this garment is 50% net fabric and 50% silk fabric. It also has long sleeves made of net work. Available in many colour options, this lehenga will look ravishing on you. Besides, the dramatic flare of the lehenga will further amp up your look.
Fast Fashions lehenga Choli
Pretty, bright and stylish are the words that pop in mind to best describe this lehenga choli set. Made from the blend of net and Taffeta silk fabrics, this one features sequin and embroidery work. The floral print is eye-catching and the attraction of this garment. Wear it to your pal’s sangeet or any festive occasion and enjoy your diva moment.
Janasya Lehenga Choli Set
This readymade lehenga choli set is bright, easy-breezy and supremely fashionable. It has a minimalistic vibe to it and also ranks high on style and elegance quotient. Made of poly silk fabric that is skin-friendly and comfortable to wear, you can literally steal the show in this one. Available in bright red colour, its choli features some stunning design work.
|Lehenga
|Price
|Purvaja Lehenga choli
|₹999.00
|Women's Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli
|₹849.00
|Yami fashion Lehenga Choli
|₹1,889.00
|Fast Fashions lehenga Choli
|₹1,199.00
|Janasya Poly Silk Readymade Lehenga Choli Set
|₹1,603.00 - ₹1,695.00
