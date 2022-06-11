Lehengas under 2,000 look magical and spell grace

Lehenga is a popular Indian attire that women and girls look forward to wearing on festive occasions, traditional events, family functions and so on. Dressing up in a lehenga is indeed fun, for you get to accessorise the look with maang tikka, jewellery etc. The flare of the lehenga is what women love and they simply like to twirl in it. We all know how the clothes can have an uplifting effect on our mood. Similarly, with lehengas too, it just sets the mood right. It is feminine, classy, dainty and very voguish.



If you're looking for options to ace the style game in the summer wedding season, then we have help ready for you. Below you will find a list of our favourite lehenga choli sets that simply look magical. Beautiful embroidery work, net fabric, stunning designs and bright colours makes a perfect recipe for you to enjoy your diva moment. The best part is all of them are available under the price tag of just ₹2,000. Scroll through the list to take a closer look at our selections.



Purvaja Lehenga choli

This royal-looking set of lehenga choli features a dainty design work. The fabric of the choli and dupatta is made of 100% jacquard fabric. Available in three colours - maroon, black and dark green - you’re likely to feel spoilt for choice. A lovely attire, it will surely fetch you a lot of compliments for your good taste. The lehenga is semi-stitched while the blouse comes unstitched. It has a zipper closure type. Besides, you can hand wash this apparel.