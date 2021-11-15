Leotards accentuate curves and take poise to another level

Who says leotards can't be worn everyday? This fashionable piece of clothing can be worn everyday and paired with jeans, or pants. It is body hugging and helps lock in warmth. The best part is it doesn't require any adjusting, as it stays in one place. Besides ballet enthusiasts and ballerinas, leotards have made an appearance on runaway shows as well.

One feels more poised and more assured in this wear, as it helps accentuate every curve. Leotards may not catch your fancy for everyday wear at first, but once you start wearing them there's no turning back.We have rounded up a few leotards in which you will feel more confident and gracious as ever: 1. Capezio Women's High-Neck Tank Leotard

Made from 90% cotton and 10% lycra spandex, this high neck tank leotard is comfortable to wear. It comes with shelf bra lining and jazz leg line. It can be machine washed and is available in two more colours.2. Dance Favourite Open Back O Shape Black Cotton Spandex Gymnastics Ballet Leotard

This cotton spandex leotard has a high neck. It sports an O-shaped cut in the back. If you're a gymnast, or a dancer, then this leotard will help you ace your performance.3. Sansha Women's Shirley Cap Sleeve Leotard

It has a bra lining on the inside and makes for an elegant wear. It comes with ballet legs. It has a deep cut in the back and a V-shaped neckline. 4. The Dance Bible Women Leotard

This round neck, sleeveless leotard sports a floral mesh lace design on both neckline and back. It comes with double lining on chest for added support and ease in movement. It is made from double knit 240 GSM spandex fabric, which makes it breathable, soft and highly elastic. It is available in three colours and makes for an uber classy wear. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

