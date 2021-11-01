Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
fashion

Let Anarkalis add festive colour and verve to your Diwali celebrations

This festive season, take a pick from different kinds of Anarkali kurtas and sets on Amazon.
Anarkali styles are a huge hit online.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 10:57 PM IST
By Nivedita Mishra

Diwali celebrations are incomplete without shopping for clothes. For the ladies of the house, there is no dearth of options. However, an eternal favourite among them is an Anarkali dress. Long and flowing, it adds grace and charm to any festive spirit. 

A whole host of Anarkalis are on offer as part of the Great Indian Festival on Amazon. Here are a few selections you might want to consider and which are popular on Amazon.

1. GoSriKi Women's Anarkali Regular Rayon Kurta With Dupatta

This Anarkali kurta is a huge hit on Amazon. It does not come with a pant but that has not dissuaded buyers from going for it. Available in two colours- Magenta and yellow - this kurta is made from rayon cotton. It comes with three-quarter sleeves and has a straight fit. It also comes along with a dupatta. It can be hand-washed.

 

MRP: 2,599.00Deal of the Day: 399.00

2. AnjuShree Choice Women Print Rayon Anarkali Kurti

 

This Anarkali can actually be worn as a long dress. Available in two colours, brown and pink, this Rayon dress will flatter any figure. The kurta is calf length in size and is available in sizes as large as XX-large, this Anarkali has a lot of options in colour to pick from. You have to machine wash this dress. Price varies as per size.

 

Price: 503.00 - 699.00

3. Glam Roots Women's Pure Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurta

 

Yet another Anarkali kurta, fit to be used as a dress. You can pair it with a jooti or a stiletto and rock the look. The dress comes in four colours - black, large green, light green and pink.

 

Price: 449.00 - 459.00

4. Gulmohar Jaipur Women's Cotton Regular Kurta

 

Another pretty option, this one comes as a complete set - kurta and chudidar. Depending on the size you pick, the price differs.

 

Price: 459.00 - 699.00  

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

