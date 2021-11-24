Let blazers be your closet staple this winter to stay ahead in the fashion game

Do you want to avoid layering up too much and also make a fashion statement this winter? Then blazers are your best bet. Blazers spell elegance, comfort, style and are increasingly becoming a closet staple. They help you keep things understated and yet look glamourous.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So folks, if you want to beat the winter chill and also stay ahead in the fashion game, then stock your wardrobe with elegant blazers. To help you buy blazers for men, we have rounded up a few single-breasted, fun and elegant blazers, which are available in many different colours. So, if you're ready, let's go. You will find listed below a curated list of blazers for men, which is likely to top the list of menswear this season.

1. BREGEO Men's Slim Fit Single Breasted Blazer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This slim-fit blazer effectively enhances the personality of the wearer. It comes with a single button in the front and double vent (a vertical slit rising from the bottom hem of a jacket) at the back, which gives the wearer a more sophisticated and European flair in their style. Its lapel collar spells elegance.

Since the fabric of the blazer is poly-viscose, it has a shiny finish which makes it look further attractive. Also, the fabric feels soft and comfortable. It is available in many stunning solid colours. It is best recommended to dry clean it.

2. M 27 Men's Slim Fit Casual Blazer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This single-breasted blazer has a modern touch to it. It sports two buttons in the front and two cuts at the back. It is made from hosiery cotton and features notch lapels (a feature in blazer), a classic choice. It is best recommended to dry clean this blazer. Also, it is available in many different and elegant colours.

3. Trulyfeb Solid Single Breasted Casual, Wedding Men Full Sleeve Blazer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This gorgeous black blazer is the perfect pick if you want to look your best. It is single breasted and features a single button in the front. You are sure to make a fashion statement in this slim fit and uber elegant blazer.

4. ABC ANY BUDY CLEAN Casual Viscose Blazer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This single-breasted blazer comes in a regular fit, and sports two buttons in the front. You can don it on casual and semi-formal events to look your best. It is best advisable to get this blazer dry cleaned.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON