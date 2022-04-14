Level up your comfort quotient with double layered shorts for women

Do you love to wear shorts while working out but feel conscious in them? Then double layered shorts are the one for you. These shorts combine two materials - one inner layer and one outer layer. The inner layer clings to the body and provides support to thigh muscles, whereas the outer layer has a loose and relaxed fit. Body hugging shorts can make many wary, therefore the outer layer in these shorts. It helps one feel more confident to slay at every workout. Besides, these shorts look chic and are the perfect utility gym wear. You can perform every workout movement with supreme ease in these shorts.

For style inspiration, you can check out celebrity wife Mira Rajput's pictures when she was spotted on Thursday going for her workout session. You can find these shorts online easily and to help you with some quick choices, we have rounded up some options below. Scroll down to take a look.CHKOKKO Double Layered Sports Gym Workout Running Shorts for Women

This pair of double-layered shorts is an ideal gym or workout wear. It has a loose fit and is made of 95% polyester and 5% elastane. The inner layer clings to the body and has a pocket too, whereas the outer layer has a relaxed fit. These shorts allow one to feel comfortable during workouts and prevent accidental showing of skin. Besides, these 2-in-1 shorts are available in a range of colours.

CHKOKKO Double Layered Sports Gym Workout Running Shorts for Women

LABEYZON Women's Running Shorts 2 in 1 Workout Athletic Yoga Sports Shorts with Phone Pockets

This pair of 2-in-1 shorts for women has a regular fit and is made of 95% polyester fabric and 5% spandex fabric. The fabric is lightweight, water-resistant and dries super fast. It comes with an inner pocket and a pocket at the back too with a zipper. These shorts help give support to your thigh muscles for improved performance. A stylish wear, you can perform every workout movement with ease and confidence in these shorts.

Bon Icon Double Layer Sports Shorts for Girl/Women (26 to 30 Waist)

This pair of double layer shorts for girls and women looks stylish and cool. It is available in many colours, mostly neon colours. It has an elastic waistband and is available in many sizes. It allows you to perform your best in every workout without worrying about skin exposure. You can hand wash this apparel.

COOrun Women's Yoga Shorts Double-Layer Athletic Short Elastic Waist Running Short Quick Dry Gym Sportswear S-XXL

This pair of running shorts is made of 95% polyester and 5 %spandex. The fabric is lightweight and breathable, designed to give you a comfortable experience. It has pockets too to help you carry your essentials. Available in many colours, these shorts can also be worn as loungewear, thanks to its great fit.

Elina Women's Polyester Sports Strechable High Waist Track Yoga Shorts.

This pair of high waist yoga shorts has a skinny and relaxed fit. It is made of 95% polyester fabric and 5% elastane fabric, both of premium quality. The fabric is also stretchy and breathable, allowing you to feel at ease and perform every movement with ease.

