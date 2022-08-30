Story Saved
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Levi's shoes for men make for perfect statement wear

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 30, 2022 14:13 IST
Levi's shoes for men are made of good quality material and are super durable. There's a vast range that the brand offers from which one can choose.

Levis shoes for men look stylish and offer optimum comfort.

If you're looking for a brand that has the best casual wear collection for men, Levi's is definitely a good option to consider. The brand has variety to offer and all its pieces are known for the optimum comfort they provide. They also have a good shelf life and are thus durable. To round off your look in a shirt and jeans or a t-shirt and shorts, Levi's shoes for men will clearly help you stand out and feel more in your skin. You can even own a collection of Levi's shoes in different colour combinations in your footwear collection to ace the everyday statement.

If you've been on the lookout for some options, then let us help you with the selection. Below is the list of shoes that you will simply love to wear. There are colour options available in all the options. What are you waiting for? Scroll down to take a closer look at our picks.


Levi's Men's Aden Sneakers

You see a white pair of sneakers and you sure want to own it. This white pair of sneakers from Levi’s will evoke a similar feeling. It has a classy design and is supremely comfortable to walk in. Made from polyurethane material, this one has lace-up closure and a round toe. You will find colour options too in this one; so rejoice.

cellpic
Levi's Men Aden White+Green Sneakers-6 UK (39 EU) (7 US) (38099-1650)
53% off 1,402 2,999
Buy now

Levi's Boy's Indi Exclusive Sneakers

A good footwear is one that is comfortable to walk in and one that grabs the attention of people. This pair of sneakers from Levi’s will surely get you a lot of compliments for your elegant style. It is made from polyurethane material, comes with lace-up closure and has a round toe. There are two colour options available in this one - navy blue and dark brown.

cellpic
Levi's Men Indi Exclusive Dark Brown Sneakers-6 UK (39 EU) (7 US) (38099-1637)
60% off 1,119 2,799
Buy now

Levi's Men Picasso Sneakers

Made from polyester material, this pair of Levi’s sneakers will help you make a cool style statement. A perfect everyday footwear option, walking in these sneakers will be a hassle-free and delightful experience. It comes with lace-up closure, has a round toe and is available in a slew of colour options. You will fetch a lot of ‘Where did you get these from?’ comments from people.

cellpic
Levi's Men Skinner Sneakers Beige 7 UK/India (40.5 EU) (38110-0732)
50% off 2,249 4,499
Buy now

Levi's Men's Sutter Sneakers

Smart and comfortable, this pair of shoes is what you need to walk in comfortably in style. It is available in two colours, has a round toe and lace-up closure. A simple design, this pair looks elegant and will go well with most all western, casual attire. Ace your everyday look in these stylish sneakers. Besides, it is also easy to upkeep this pair of shoes.

cellpic
Levi's Men Sutter Dark Khaki Sneakers-11 UK (46 EU) (12 US) (38107-0053)
50% off 3,003 5,999
Buy now

Levi's Men's Edwards Sneakers

This pair of stylish and uber cool sneakers from Levi’s will make for a perfect addition to elevate your collection. Made from cotton material, it comes with lace-up closure and round toe. There are two striking colour options available in this one - navy blue and regular khaki. What men will love most about these shoes is the amazing level of comfort they provide. One will never experience any strain from wearing these for long durations.

cellpic
Levi's Men Edwards Navy Blue Sneakers-8 UK (42 EU) (9 US) (38109-0249)
49% off 3,030 5,999
Buy now

Price of shoes for men at a glance:

Levis shoes for menPrice
 Levi's Men's Aden Sneakers  1,402.00
 Levi's Boy's Indi Exclusive Sneakers  2,799.00
 Levi's Men Picasso Sneakers  2,249.00
 Levi's Men's Sutter Sneakers  3,003.00
 Levi's Men's Edwards Sneakers  2,785.00 -  3,030.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

