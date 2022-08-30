Levi's shoes for men make for perfect statement wear

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
If you're looking for a brand that has the best casual wear collection for men, Levi's is definitely a good option to consider. The brand has variety to offer and all its pieces are known for the optimum comfort they provide. They also have a good shelf life and are thus durable. To round off your look in a shirt and jeans or a t-shirt and shorts, Levi's shoes for men will clearly help you stand out and feel more in your skin. You can even own a collection of Levi's shoes in different colour combinations in your footwear collection to ace the everyday statement.
If you've been on the lookout for some options, then let us help you with the selection. Below is the list of shoes that you will simply love to wear. There are colour options available in all the options. What are you waiting for? Scroll down to take a closer look at our picks.
Levi's Men's Aden Sneakers
You see a white pair of sneakers and you sure want to own it. This white pair of sneakers from Levi’s will evoke a similar feeling. It has a classy design and is supremely comfortable to walk in. Made from polyurethane material, this one has lace-up closure and a round toe. You will find colour options too in this one; so rejoice.
Levi's Boy's Indi Exclusive Sneakers
A good footwear is one that is comfortable to walk in and one that grabs the attention of people. This pair of sneakers from Levi’s will surely get you a lot of compliments for your elegant style. It is made from polyurethane material, comes with lace-up closure and has a round toe. There are two colour options available in this one - navy blue and dark brown.
Levi's Men Picasso Sneakers
Made from polyester material, this pair of Levi’s sneakers will help you make a cool style statement. A perfect everyday footwear option, walking in these sneakers will be a hassle-free and delightful experience. It comes with lace-up closure, has a round toe and is available in a slew of colour options. You will fetch a lot of ‘Where did you get these from?’ comments from people.
Levi's Men's Sutter Sneakers
Smart and comfortable, this pair of shoes is what you need to walk in comfortably in style. It is available in two colours, has a round toe and lace-up closure. A simple design, this pair looks elegant and will go well with most all western, casual attire. Ace your everyday look in these stylish sneakers. Besides, it is also easy to upkeep this pair of shoes.
Levi's Men's Edwards Sneakers
This pair of stylish and uber cool sneakers from Levi’s will make for a perfect addition to elevate your collection. Made from cotton material, it comes with lace-up closure and round toe. There are two striking colour options available in this one - navy blue and regular khaki. What men will love most about these shoes is the amazing level of comfort they provide. One will never experience any strain from wearing these for long durations.
|Levis shoes for men
|Price
|Levi's Men's Aden Sneakers
|₹1,402.00
|Levi's Boy's Indi Exclusive Sneakers
|₹2,799.00
|Levi's Men Picasso Sneakers
|₹2,249.00
|Levi's Men's Sutter Sneakers
|₹3,003.00
|Levi's Men's Edwards Sneakers
|₹2,785.00 - ₹3,030.00
