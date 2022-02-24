Linen cotton shirts for men: Prepare for summer, invest is breathable fabric

As February nears to an end, we should prepare for summer months. In the norther parts of India, spring will manifest itself in glorious ways while in the rest of India, it may be hotter than this region. From April onwards, the great Indian summer will come charging in. Sweat and heat will be our constant companions. In such a scenario, it would be wise to invest in garments that will make life better.

Breathable fabric is an ideal choice for dealing with summer months. It absorbs sweat fast, dries it faster, is lightweight and hence easy to manage. Among popular fabrics that are known for the above mentioned qualities include cotton and linen. These days, a blend of both these fabrics are also available.



While Indians are obviously aware of cotton, many others may have heard of linen though not fully aware of its characteristics. Like cotton, this too is a natural fibre, extracted from flax plant. It is a very strong absorbent and it dries faster than cotton. So, investing in shirts made from a blend of these two fabrics can go a long way in easing our summer woes.



We have shortlisted some shirts made from this fabric, listed on Amazon. Check them out here.

1) Arihant GHPC Plain Solid Cotton Linen Half Sleeves Regular Fit Formal Shirt for Men



B08KZYPXDQ

This regular fit cotton-linen shirt is available in nine different colours including shades like grey, peach, carrot, blue, purple, sea green, red among many others. This half sleeves shirt is ideal for formal, office and business wear. It comes in classic collar design with a pocket on chest. While it can be machine washed, you have to wash dark shades separately.

2) ACCOX Men's Half Sleeves Formal Regular Fit Cotton Linen Shirt



B08HM448MW

This charming ocean blue cotton linen shirt is available in regular fit online. This half sleeves shirt for men is ideal for formal occasions. It is available online from sizes 38 to 46. It can be hand washed.



3) CAVALLO by Linen Club Blue Solid Regular Fit Casual Shirts



B09NNCC9JZ

This linen cotton shirt comes in a regular fit and is available in solid blue colour. It is available in three sizes - 40, 42 and 44. This shirt can be machine washed. It has a classic collar design and is a full sleeves shirt.



4) Arvind Men Peach Short Sleeve Cotton Linen Shirt



B08W8XZPY1

This cotton linen shirt is a slim fit shirt and has half sleeves. Its neck has a spread collar design. This shirt can be machine washed. It is available in two sizes - 39 and 44.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.



