Linen shirts for men: Uber cool, highly breathable and dry super fast

Those of us who have taken to linen swear by the fabric. It is more expensive than cotton and as Indians we have grown up with the idea that cotton is the king of fabrics when it comes to combating Indian summer, the heat and the sweat. But linen is probably a step ahead. Apart from being a highly breathable fabric like cotton, the advantage it has over cotton is that it dries faster. So, in parts of the country when perspiration is a way of life, linen is the answer to all the problems. Linen is not only a good conductor of heat but also highly absorbent. It absorbs all the moisture (read perspiration) and dries off faster as well as compared to other fabrics. However, there is one hiccup - it is expensive.
If you are able to get over this one curve, then linen is the natural fabric to opt for in coastal regions of the country. If you are keen, then Amazon is a good place to look for them. But linen is not easy to find as not many know about it and of course its price point. But we have curated a list which we think you will find rather useful. Take a look.
Aldeno Sky Blue Linen Shirt for Men
This charming light blue linen shirt is to die for. It is a regular fit shirt in 100% linen for men of small size. However, you can get shirts for men in medium size going up to double XL. This is a Woven shirt which means it feels even more soft on the skin. It comes with a small collar and full sleeves and is an ideal garment to wear for office, for a wedding or for a casual outing. What's more is that there is an attractive 50% discount too.
Pepe Solid Linen Mens Casual Shirt
This pale pink shirt is pure linen and is a delight to the eyes as well as to touch. It looks soft and comfy and is available in four other solid colours including coral, white, black and Khaki. With its regular closed collar design and full sleeves, it is ideal as a casual wear which one can pass off as a semi formal wear as well. What;s more is that it can easily be washed at home.
Kingdom of White Shirt In Linen Fabric
This smart linen has a regular fit and is made from 100% linen Fabric with normal soft finish. The shirt is tailored with a half sleeve, keeping ease of movement in mind. Its French placket makes it look simple yet classy. Linen, as we know, is actively cooling by nature: the distinct texture increases airflow and allows for optimal wicking. This shirt also has a cutaway collar and a double-fused luxury interlining.
Linen Club Linen Shirts
This regular fit linen shirt is not just super comfortable to wear, it helps one discover one's most impressive self with the finest linen fabrics. Linen, afterall, is a natural fabric produced from fibres of the flax plant. Ancient Egyptians believed that linen was a gift of the gods. It symbolized cleanliness and purity. It allows the skin to breathe and is extremely comfortable under all weather conditions. It is 100% natural, anti bacterial and provides UV protection. It is fully biodegradable.
Aldeno White Pure Linen Shirt
Here's another good shirt from Aldeno, made from 100% linen shirt but for men of a larger build. This regular fit shirt is an ideal choice for business meetings, power lunches, weddings and engagements and any other kind of formal gathering. It is a solid white colour and looks amazing. With its small collar and full sleeves, it is smart-looking option of a garment for men.
|Product
|Price
|Aldeno Sky Blue Linen Shirt for Men
|₹2,790.00
|Pepe Solid Linen Mens Casual Shirt
|₹2,999.00
|Kingdom of White Shirt In Linen Fabric
|₹3,499.00
|Linen Club Linen Shirts
|₹2,599.00
|Aldeno White Pure Linen Shirt
|₹2,790.00
