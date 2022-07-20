Linen shirts for men: Uber cool, highly breathable and dry super fast

Those of us who have taken to linen swear by the fabric. It is more expensive than cotton and as Indians we have grown up with the idea that cotton is the king of fabrics when it comes to combating Indian summer, the heat and the sweat. But linen is probably a step ahead. Apart from being a highly breathable fabric like cotton, the advantage it has over cotton is that it dries faster. So, in parts of the country when perspiration is a way of life, linen is the answer to all the problems. Linen is not only a good conductor of heat but also highly absorbent. It absorbs all the moisture (read perspiration) and dries off faster as well as compared to other fabrics. However, there is one hiccup - it is expensive.

If you are able to get over this one curve, then linen is the natural fabric to opt for in coastal regions of the country. If you are keen, then Amazon is a good place to look for them. But linen is not easy to find as not many know about it and of course its price point. But we have curated a list which we think you will find rather useful. Take a look.

