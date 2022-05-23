Sign out
Long shirts for women make for coolest addition to wardrobe

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 23, 2022 18:54 IST

Long shirts for women can be best described as classy, comfortable and inviting. Spruce up your summer collection with a slew of these shirts to power through the season in style.

It's always fun to wear a long shirt to keep it simple and cool.

It’s inexplicable how a long shirt for women can help elevate the coolness quotient of a woman’s overall personality. The apparel exudes charm and is the perfect way to look effortlessly stylish. It’s up to you whether you want to dial up the look with the help of makeup or not when wearing a long shirt. Besides, one also feels a surge in confidence level in this chic apparel that is likely to stay in vogue forever. Whether it is a simple solid-coloured shirt, or a one with print, what you can be assured of is that it will always manage to rank high on both elegance and classy factors. A must-have in your wardrobe, it is always fun to wear a long shirt and feel completely at ease in it.

We navigated through a list of options online to round up a few of them for you. In our list below, you will find our favourite picks that will make for beautiful additions to your wardrobe. You will absolutely love living in them.

Pinkshink Long Shirt

Made from 100% cotton fabric, this supremely comfortable apparel is just what you need to power through the blazing summer heat. It has a relaxed fit and features white horizontal and vertical stripes all over it. It can easily become your go-to garment to lounge in, to unwind and to simply stay cool. Introduce it to your wardrobe to keep it effortlessly simple and minimalistic.

PINKSHINK Plus Size Pure Cotton Blue Long Shirt Top for Women (XXXX-Large)
Rs 799 Rs 1,399
Adirav Long Shirt

A relaxed fit white shirt is always a welcome addition to one’s wardrobe. And if it is long in length too, then it exudes even more fun and comfort. It can be the answer to your search for a fun, stylish and cool apparel in which you can feel confident and at ease. It ranks high on both style and elegance factors. You can team it with a number of bottomwear. For instance, a casual pair of denim shorts, jeans, chinos and trousers.

ADIRAV Women's Shirt (AV_1315_L_White_L)
Rs 799 Rs 1,299
Patrorna Long Shirt

Made from 80% cotton fabric and 20% polyester fabric, this long shirt for women features a lovely floral print. It has full sleeves and has been antimicrobial treated. A classy everyday casual wear, it can spruce up your wardrobe collection. You can also wear it by tucking it under a pencil skirt or team it with a pair of stylish trousers to round off the look in style.

PATRORNA Women's Long Shirt (SPV6S040_Blue Floral Print_2XL)
Rs 499 Rs 2,199
One femme Print Tunic

A checkered long shirt for women is simply a must-have in women’s wardrobe. It has a V-neck and has a fit that helps accentuate one’s curves. Made from fine quality cotton fabric, you’ll feel at ease and comfortable in this chic apparel. Again, the options of bottom wear with which you can pair it up are simply too many - from a pair of jeans, shirts to a pair of leggings or trousers.

One femme Women's Plaid Check Print Tunic (OFTNT012_Multicolor 23_XX-Large) Red Black
Rs 797 Rs 1,700
Madame Printed Long Shirt
This gorgeous printed long shirt for women can effortlessly score high on comfort and coolness quotient. It has a regular fit and comes up with roll up sleeves. Available in dusty pink colour, a pleasant and soothing colour, it makes for a perfect spring and summer wear. You can feel absolutely at ease in this garment so much so that you may feel like living in it forever.

Madame Womens Printed Long Shirt (Dusty Pink_Medium)
Rs 597.55 Rs 1,799
