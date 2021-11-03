Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Fashion / Look amazing in these easy, breezy kurta sets
fashion

Look amazing in these easy, breezy kurta sets

These kurta sets will lend you a defining look. They are easy to wear and very comfortable. Check them out.
Karishma Kapoor looks utterly stunning in this kurta set.(KarishmaKapoor/Instagram)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 08:26 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

Those who love to wear traditional Indian dresses will tell you how they never get tired of wearing and buying kurta sets. The traditional Indian wear of kurta sets have a defining quality. They lend an appealing and striking look to women. If you're planning to buy some Indian wear, then take a look at the list of beautiful kurta sets which are easy and comfortable to wear, and just very classy. 

1. ANNI DESIGNER Women's Cotton Blend Straight Kurti with Palazzos

This cotton blend straight kurta with palazzos is perfect for everyday wear. It is available in many vibrant and bright colours. It has ¾th sleeves and is very comfortable to wear. It can be hand washed.

RELATED STORIES

2. INDO ERA Women's Pure Cotton Solid Straight Kurta Palazzo With Dupatta Set

This regular fit suit is made from pure cotton. It comes along with a stunning dupatta. This striking beige-coloured, calf length kurta has a round neck. You wan wear this to office or semi-formal events. It is best to get it dry cleaned.

3. GoSriKi Women's Ruby Cotton Printed Straight Kurta with Palazzos & Dupatta

This straight fit kurta comes with a palazzo and a dupatta of cotton blend. It is a perfect pick if you want to make a subtle statement. It can be worn on casual outings and semi-formal parties. Besides, it is available in many different colours. It is best to get it dry cleaned.

4. Fashion SAY Jaipuri Rajasthani Rayon Straight Kurti, Plazzo and Dupatta Set

This stunning kurti with plazzo and dupatta combination comes in rayon fabric. It is perfect to wear on festive occasion or when going out to attend any event. The print on dupatta is appealing. With a beautiful colour contrast of navy blue and dark pink, this suit is a perfect pick to make a fashion statement. 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ethnic wear
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Winters can be cosy for babies in romper suits and onesies, see here  

Men's footwear: When comfort and price meet, here are some top picks

Versatile handbags to make a style statement every time you step out, top picks

This Diwali, drape a saree to get right into festive mode
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP