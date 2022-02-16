Look stunning like Ankita Lokhande in a Leheriya saree. See top picks

Rajasthani sarees are popular for a reason. Their breathable fabric, radiant colours, lightweight and stunning prints are some of the reasons why Rajasthani sarees are so popular. Among them is a Leheriya saree which is a must-have in every woman's closet. The evergreen criss-cross patterned stripes have a striking appeal to it and is, thus, a favourite of so many women. Recently, actor Ankita Lokhande was spotted at an airport in a Leheriya saree looking radiant as ever. She aced the style statement in her glamourous yellow-coloured Leheriya saree. Are you too inspired by her simple and elegant look? Then it's time you indulge yourself by shopping for these sarees which are available on Amazon in a large number. Leheriya sarees are named after the pattern and can be in silk, chiffon or georgette.

To help you with the selection, we have shortlisted a few Leheriya sarees for you in the list below. They are all gorgeous besides being premium quality. So, without wasting a second, scroll down and start shopping. 1. Women's Woven Pure Georgette Saree with Blouse

This woven pure georgette saree comes with a blouse. The fabric used is of high quality and durable. A perfect pick, it is also multicoloured. So, you can be sure to look radiant and vibrant in this saree. It is best to hand wash this apparel.2. PK HUB Women Rajasthani Traditional Chiffon Lehariya Plan Saree With Blouse Piece

This aree is made of chiffon and looks chic and fashionable. It is available in quite a few colour variants and can be donned on festive occasions or when going out for social gatherings. It also comes with an unstitched blouse. You can machine wash this saree.3. Kastiel Women Lehariya chiffon Saree With Dual Color leheriya Embellished look And Unstitched Chiffon Green Blouse

This Leheriya saree is made from chiffon. It comes along with an unstitched chiffon blouse. A perfect attire, it is likely you will look splendid in this saree which has an embellished look. It is best-suited to hand wash this saree. 4. Shubham Fashion Women's Chiffon Plain weave Leheriya Rajasthani Saree with Blouse

This multicoloured Leheriya saree is made from chiffon fabric and comes with a blouse piece. It makes for a great option to sport on festive occasions such as Karwa Chauth, Holi, Raksha Bandhan and so on. It can be machine washed. 5. Shangrila Designer Women's Kora Silk Saree With Blouse Piece

This Kora silk saree comes with a blouse piece and has a printed satin border. The Leheriya blue colour is riveting and radiant. An elegant and graceful saree, it can be worn on many occasions - from festive to casual. It is recommended to get this saree dry cleaned.

