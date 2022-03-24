Look taller and feel confident in comfy wedges, take cue from Raveena Tandon

Wedges are one such footwear that are suitable for both petite and tall women. They help us gain height and, at the same time, allow one to walk comfortably, thanks to its flat base. You can team wedges with almost every apparel. Whether it be shorts, mini dress, a pair of jeans, shirt dress or palazzo, this pair of footwear complements well with every wear. On Tuesday, actor Raveena Tandon was spotted wearing a pair of stunning wedges with orange strap. We have to say that it was smart of her to team this footwear with a pair of jeans and T-shirt.



Amazon has an array of such footwear listed on its platform. They come in stunning designs and striking colours. To help make selection easy for you, we have rounded up a bunch of them in our list below.

They are sure to give a fillip to your footwear collection and also boost your confidence. Interested in adding them to your footwear closet? Then scroll through the list below to take a cue.

This pair of wedges come in two striking colours - cream and black. Its sole is made of polyurethane and it has a buckle closure. The heel height is 4 cm and the shoe width is medium. The outer material is made of faux leather that is durable. You can team this pair of wedges with countless apparel to look chic and stunning.

This pair of wedges for women has a sole made of polyurethane. Easy to wear, these slip on sandals have a heel height of 3 inches and a medium shoe width. It features a stunning design and is available in a slew of size variants.

This pair of wedges from Catwalk comes with a manmade sole. It has a buckle closure and a heel height of four inches. The material used on the outside is synthetic and it features a stunning print.

This pair of slip-on wedges has a medium shoe width and the material used on the outside is synthetic. Available in stunning golden colour, these wedges are likely to spruce up your overall look and make you stand out from the crowd.

This pair of wedges has a medium shoe width and a heel height of 3.5 inches. Its sole is made of polyurethane material and is anti-slip. A durable footwear, it is made of high-quality soft leather.





